Elon Musk has video plans that could challenge Google.Here's how to do it





Tesla CEO Elon Musk said long-form videos will soon be available on smart TVs. Musk confirmed that X (formerly Twitter) plans to enter the streaming space with a dedicated TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. This comes after Fortune magazine reported that Social Network X plans to launch a TV app next week for Amazon and Samsung users. The platform rolled out an early version of video and audio to some users last October, Reuters reported. “Coming soon,” Musk said after saying he plans to turn it into a super app offering services from messaging to peer-to-peer payments. stated in a short reply. App could be similar to YouTube Previously, Fortune said that this app could be similar to Google's HeTV app offered by YouTube. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Mr. Musk is looking to compete with YouTube. This means Elon Musk's X may be planning to take on Google's YouTube with this. YouTube videos were the most viewed streaming platform in the US in 2023. X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more information about the app. In its quest to become a “video-first platform,” X has built partnerships with: These include former FOX commentator Tucker Carlson and former CNN anchor Don Lemon. The platform has struggled to retain advertisers amid controversy since Musk acquired it in 2022, but last month announced it would allow advertisers to run video ads next to certain content creators. did. .

