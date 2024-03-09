Innovations in material selection drive advances in high-tech manufacturing





The 11th annual Techcaf, held at Microcentrum's headquarters, highlighted the critical role materials play in high-tech manufacturing. The conference, held on February 22, 2024, was moderated by Mikrocentrum Director Edwin de Zeeuw and featured experts from various fields sharing their insights and experiences. The audience also participated in a discussion with Jacques Kooymans of Thermo Fisher's Scientific, Tim Van Kampen of Ceratec, Robin Holbeek of his School of Leidse Instrument Manufacturer, and Eric Tempelman of Delft University of Technology. I actively participated.

Discussions at Techcaf highlighted the complexity of material selection and the challenges designers and engineers face in terms of functionality, lead time, cost, manufacturability, machine availability, or the “material selection wheel.” Ta. Select materials from one of these perspectives, depending on the situation.

deep understanding

A key point of discussion was the importance of having a deep understanding of materials and their processing. Jack Cooijmans explained how Thermo Fisher Scientific is addressing increasingly impure materials that require the search for better materials. This search requires collaboration with suppliers and deep knowledge of material properties such as chemical composition and heat treatment. According to Crooijmans, the price of the base material is often only a small part of the total cost, and added value comes primarily from material processing and processing. He illustrated this with the example of his work at Thermo Fisher, which focuses on optimizing materials for specific applications.

Microcentrum Tech Cafe at work

Tim van Kampen and Robin Hollebeek emphasized the importance of learning on the job and experiencing the material firsthand. They pointed out that there is a gap between young engineers' theoretical knowledge and the practical feasibility of their designs. This highlights the need for practical experience and the ability to think outside the box when choosing materials. They also said that interaction between educational institutions and industry is essential for a successful materials strategy. The importance of collaboration in bridging the gap between theory and practice and preparing students for the complex challenges of high-tech industries has received most attention.

Eric Tempelmann shared an interesting example of innovation in material use in the construction of the world's fastest solar boat by Delft University of Technology students. This showed how creative thinking and bold departures from traditional materials can lead to breakthrough solutions. He presented insights from his experiences with students and projects, emphasizing that practical experience and an open attitude towards material selection are essential for innovation. He pointed out the importance of exploring alternative materials such as ceramics and advanced steels to improve product performance and durability.

Environmental impact

The discussion also highlights the broader implications of material choice, including environmental impact and the need to consider cost broadly, not just in terms of direct acquisition costs, but also costs related to service life, maintenance, and recyclability. The impact was also discussed.

There was agreement on the importance of multidimensional solutions in material selection in high-tech fields. Discussions emphasized the importance of practical experience, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a holistic approach to cost and sustainability. These insights will help educate not only current professionals but also the next generation of engineers and manufacturers who must be able to design innovative, sustainable, and manufacturable solutions in an ever-changing technological landscape. It's essential.

