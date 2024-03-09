Best camera phones of 2024





As the cliché goes, the best camera is the one you always have with you. Therefore, smartphones have become essential items. They help record our lives and give us a window into what's going on at any given time.

For most users, the best smartphone camera should be powerful enough to share photos on social media or print them out and hang them on your wall with little editing beforehand. Fortunately, this is the way things are, especially when choosing from a vast array of mid-range to marquee offerings.

We started with the flagship of our best camera phones list: the best ever released. Explain what Apple's camera phone has compared to his Android phone and what's different about Samsung's camera his algorithm and Google's.

Coming soon If you're buying the mid-range subset, hold on. Updates are expected for Samsung's mid-tier Galaxy A series, as well as the relatively affordable Google Pixel 8a, especially during sale periods. This is still the cheapest way to purchase Pixel-branded camera algorithms. Once updated in Spring 2024, we will update this page to include the best middle-of-the-road devices. Where's the OnePlus and the regular iPhone 15? Check back soon for our roundup of the best camera phones under $800. The best all-round camera phone iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have slightly different camera systems. Only the 15 Pro Max offers up to 5x optical zoom. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

The iPhone 15 Pro is a great shooter, but it offers slight improvements over its predecessor and minimal changes from the iPhone 14 Pro. In fact, when tested side-by-side, the color temperature of the old and new was consistent. At least the iPhone 15 Pro's primary camera has a wider aperture than the iPhone 14 Pro. In my review, I wrote that I found the 15 Pro's low-light performance to be slightly better, primarily when still life photography is concerned.

The iPhone 15 Pro camera system includes:

Primary 48 MP camera Secondary 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom Tertiary 12 MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view

There's one important spec to consider when choosing between the smaller and larger iPhone 15 Pro models. Only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x optical zoom capability, and the iPhone 15 Pro's optical zoom is limited to 3x. This is a small difference, but once you exceed that maximum, you start to see the limits of your digital helper.

One of the things I liked about the iPhone 15 Pro's camera during testing was the ability to switch between three commonly used focal lengths: 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm. You can also set one of them as the default, so if you want to crop the photo when you take the shot, you can set it in advance.

The best smartphone for zooming in Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo

If you ever wondered why you would want to zoom in on something far away, you should touch the grass. There's a vast world of wildlife out there, and digital zoom is better than nothing. Also, if you are a whistleblower like me, you can file a complaint with photographic evidence, making it much easier to file a report on a polluter.

Over the past few generations, Samsung's Galaxy Ultra variants have been a great choice for capturing birds in the air, movement in trees, and blazing chimneys from a distance. Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest product, and like the previous generation it is equipped with four cameras.

200 MP Main Camera 50 MP Camera 12 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom

The primary camera has a maximum digital zoom of 100x, and the secondary 50MP lens has a maximum optical zoom of 5x, making the S24 Ultra on par with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I still prefer the zoom of last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra and his 10x optical zoom with lower resolution for sharper images, which I once used to photograph airplanes in the sky. The Galaxy S24 Ultras 50MP camera is fine and even more forgiving when zooming in and shooting without a tripod, but high-altitude planes aren't as sharp as his S23 Ultra.

The best smartphone for AI tricks Google Pixel 8 Pro

Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo

Google Pixel 8 Pro has some of the best camera algorithms in the Android space, especially for shooting stars. However, even with its 48 MP primary camera and his 5x optical zoom, I've continued to prefer the Galaxy S24 Ultra's relative sharpness since its launch a few months ago. The great thing about the Pixel 8 Pro is that it has all the magical photo editing features of Google Photos.

Your mileage may vary. Features like Magic Eraser, which erases unwanted objects or shapes in the background, usually work if what you're removing is simple enough. Magic Editor allows you to make more complex cuts, such as selecting and enlarging a person or changing the sky background to indicate a different time of day. You can also mix in background blur afterwards, but it only made the photo look better a few times.

You'll also have to pay for some of these features through Google One, Android's new all-inclusive subscription plan. With this plan, you'll get features like Magic Eraser, Portrait Blur, Portair Light, HDR, and more. You cannot access these AI-powered features unless you subscribe.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

