Google employee fired for protesting against Israel





Google has confirmed that it has fired employees who publicly protested against Israel. the employee stood up and shouted during a presentation by Google Israel's managing director. The employees were protesting Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract between Google and the Israeli government.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

A Google engineer who publicly protested a speech by the head of Google Israel is now out of a job.

The employee demonstrated Monday during a presentation by Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev in New York City.

“I'm a software engineer at Google, and I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide, apartheid, and surveillance,” the employee shouted, according to a video of the event.

Google confirmed to CNBC on Friday that the company had laid off employees.

“Earlier this week, an employee interrupted a colleague who was giving a presentation disrupting an official company-sponsored event,” the company said in a statement to The Verge. “Regardless of the nature of the issue, this behavior is unacceptable. The employee violated our policies and was terminated.”

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on Saturday.

Regev was speaking at Mind the Tech, the annual Israeli technology conference in New York City. The employees were protesting Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract between Google, Amazon, and the Israeli government.

Google employees have previously expressed concerns that Israel could use the contract for military aid. Google executives insist the contract is not being used to support military activities.

“Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk,” the official said in the video.

In 2022, more than 100 people, including Google employees, protested Project Nimbus in front of Google's New York office following the resignation of Ariel Koren, an employee who spoke out against the project.

Google employees flooded the company's employee bulletin board with comments about Project Nimbus on Thursday, CNBC reported. The forum was to be used to submit questions to Google executives ahead of the International Women's Day Summit, which will be held on the same day, the report said.

According to the report, Google shut down the forum over the comments, which a company spokesperson said were “disastrous and disruptive in the workplace.”

Monday's incident comes on the heels of last week's ouster of YouTube's entire music team. The Alphabet union, which represents workers at Google's parent company, said the team was fired before it appeared before the Austin City Council to push a resolution calling on Google to negotiate.

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that Cognizant, the professional services firm Alphabet contracted with the YouTube Music team, was responsible for terminating the employees, not Google.

“Agreements with suppliers across the company typically terminate at natural expiration dates agreed to with Cognizant,” the company said in a statement.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, has also faced calls for his resignation after the companies' recent failures in AI innovation. Google recently put its AI image generator, Gemini, on hold for creating historically inaccurate photos.

On February 28, Axel Springer, the parent company of Business Insider, joined 31 other media groups in filing a $2.3 billion lawsuit against Google in Dutch court, alleging losses caused by the company's advertising practices. Ta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-employee-fired-after-protesting-against-israel-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos