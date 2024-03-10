2024 Women's World Tour Bike Weight Ranking





After we weighed all the men's World Tour bikes, we took the women's World Tour bikes and put them on the scale again to see which were the lightest and which were the heaviest.

GCN's Manon Lloyd was on the recent UAE Tour and made sure to pack the scales and pick up every bike in sight.

Twelve of the World Tour's 15 teams were in the Middle East race, so there are three teams not included in this ranking, but as Manon says, it's their loss.

Of the 12 teams that participated, 2 teams used two different models: an aero bike and a climbing bike, so the ranking includes a total of 14 bikes.

All bikes were weighed at face value, but we modified the weights across the board to accommodate different frame sizes and accessories such as head units and bottle cages.

lightest bike

The leading teams in the women's peloton also have the lightest bikes, which is probably one of the factors in their success. The SL8 is the latest version of Specialized's flagship Tarmac model and is his one-bike solution to effectively phasing out the American brand's dedicated aero bike, the Venge.

The SD Worx SL8 is equipped with SRAM's state-of-the-art RED eTap AXS groupset, Roval wheels, and Specialized's exclusive Turbo Cotton tires.

This bike became the winning bike of the UAE Tour, with Lotte Kopecky taking a stunning overall victory at Jebel Hafeet.

Heaviest Bike Team: Fenix-Deceuninck Model: Canyon Aeroroad Weight: 7.57kg

It's probably no surprise that the heaviest bike is the Aero Road from Canyon, one of the teams that offers another dedicated aero product. For the mountain stage of the UAE Tour, the Phoenix Deceuninck team used his bike, the Ultimate, for climbing the canyon. This bike was his 6th lightest bike on the list.

Aeroad has imposed a weight penalty to achieve a more aerodynamic structure, which should help on many of the UAE Tour's flat and windy stages.

Interestingly, Canyon-SRAM and Movistar only used Aeroad rather than Ultimate on the UAE Tour, and their versions were lighter than Fenix-Deceuninck's. Both teams are using his SRAM groupset and wheels, with Phoenix Deceuninck using Shimano, lending further weight to the theory that the Japanese component giant tips the scales slightly heavier than its rivals. I am.

result

1. SD Worx Protime Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 – 6.86kg

2. Ceratizit-WNT – Orbea Orca – 6.92kg

3. UAE Team ADQ – Colnago V4RS – 6.98kg

4. Lidl-Trek – Trek Emonda – 7.02kg

5. Liv AlUla Jayko – Liv Envy – 7.09kg

6. Phoenix Deceuninck – Canyon Ultimate – 7.10kg

7. Roland – Pinarello Dogma F – 7.13kg

8. Human Powered Health – Factor Ostro VAM – 7.35kg

9. Ceratizit-WNT – Orbea Orca Aero – 7.45kg

10. Movistar – Canyon Aeroroad – 7.48kg

11. Uno-X – Dare VRSU – 7.51kg

12. Canyon-SRAM – Canyon Aeroad – 7.52kg

13 FDJ-SUEZ – Lapierre Xelius – 7.55kg

14. Phoenix Deceuninck – Canyon Aeroroad – 7.57kg

analysis

It's interesting to see who has the lightest and heaviest bikes on the Women's World Tour, but perhaps the most interesting aspect is the comparison to the men's bikes.

On average, women's bikes are lighter. This is perhaps not surprising, as female riders tend to use lighter, smaller, and smaller bikes. However, this trend is seen across the board at both ends of the scale.

SD Worx's SL8 is 12 grams lighter than the comparable model from top-ranked Bora-Hansgrohe in the men's category, and Fenix-Deceuninck's Aeroroad is about 21 grams lighter than EF Education-EasyPost's Cannondale SystemSix.

This raises the question of whether the UCI's uniform minimum bike weight limit of 6.8kg should be lowered to the women's peloton as well.

“I think the answer is yes. It's probably possible,” says Alex Peyton of GCN. “I think it would be great to relate bike weight to rider weight to make things more fair, but I don't know how to implement it.”

This is a complex subject, and one we recently delved into at the GCN Tech Show, where Ollie Bridgewood and Jon Cannings discussed whether UCI limits are fit for purpose and the pros and cons of proposed solutions. I considered it.

