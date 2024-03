HONOR pioneers foldable and AI technology at MWC 2024

Chinese smartphone maker HONOR is disrupting the mobile industry with its innovative foldable devices and cutting-edge AI features, solidifying its position as a technology pioneer at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona I am.

The company's pioneering spirit and bold vision are on full display, winning the coveted “Best in Show” GLOMO Award and receiving an astonishing 45 “Best of MWC” awards from the global media. obtained. This is an unprecedented feat for a Chinese tech brand in the past five years.

At the core of HONOR's innovative showcase were two bold strategies. One is an AI-powered, all-scenario approach that focuses on seamless cross-OS collaboration and human-centric AI integration across devices. And we openly embrace the AI ​​revolution through strategic partnerships with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm.

Magic6 Pro: AI Trailblazer HONOR turned heads with the world debut of the Magic6 Pro smartphone, showing off groundbreaking AI capabilities, especially in vehicle control. In an amazing demonstration, Magic6 Pro's AI-powered eye tracking enabled hands-free steering of a vehicle using just eye movements. By simply staring at the button for a few seconds, users can activate commands to control the car's movement. This is an interesting glimpse into the endless possibilities of human-AI interfaces beyond traditional input.

Magic V2: Foldable Powerhouse Since its launch at IFA 2023, HONOR's Magic V2 foldable has been popular with media and consumers, winning 27 “Best of IFA” awards. Hailed as the world's slimmest and lightest foldable smartphone, Magic V2 combines innovative design with industry-leading battery capacity, solidifying the superiority of HONOR's folding technology.

Dominating the South African market HONOR's innovations have resonated in the South African market, with HONOR being named the fastest growing smartphone brand in Q4 2023 and capturing top market share, according to Counterpoint Research. With Magic V2 and Magic6 Pro set to launch in the country soon, HONOR is ready to revolutionize the smartphone landscape in the region.

As talk of paradigm-shifting devices grows, HONOR is driving important conversations about the transformative impact of foldable devices and AI on the future of the technology sector. The company vigorously pursues innovation through open collaboration, delivering a promise of groundbreaking possibilities and earning the invaluable trust of consumers.

For more information, please visit HONOR (https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-magic-v2/).

