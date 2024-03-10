Fox News AI Newsletter: Google Gemini is the 'tip of the iceberg'





Tech leaders who spoke to Fox News Digital said bias in artificial intelligence could have a devastating impact on society. (Photo illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/DAVID MCNEW/AFP/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU, Getty Images)

– Google Gemini is the 'tip of the iceberg': AI bias could have a 'catastrophic impact' on humanity, experts say – Elon Musk takes on OpenAI – AI weapons detection companies, schools and Aiming to prevent other mass shootings: 'Proactive measures'

Bias in the machine: Significant backlash against Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has raised concerns about bias in large-scale language models (LLMs), but experts say the potential So warns that these issues are just the “tip of the iceberg” and how this technology will impact the industry as a whole.

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Energy crunch: The artificial intelligence (AI) boom, increased clean technology manufacturing, and crypto mining are straining the U.S. energy supply as energy sources struggle to keep up with rising demand.

'Proactive Countermeasures': ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection software company, has partnered with Fort Smith Public Schools in Arkansas to prevent potential firearm threats.

ZeroEyes human-verified AI gun detection technology. (Zero Eyes)

Musk VS. OPENAI: OpenAI on Tuesday revealed communications showing the billionaire supported OpenAI's move to create a for-profit entity and suggested it should merge with Tesla. It has fought back against Elon Musk's lawsuit that claims he has abandoned his commercial mission.

Elon, CEO and Product Architect of Tesla Motors, speaks on stage at “What's Next? Talking about Innovation” at the Vanity Fair New Facility Summit held at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 6, 2015. -Musk and Y Combinator's Sam Altman. In San Francisco. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Vanity Fair)

Red tape: Congressman Andy Biggs is eyeing artificial intelligence (AI) technology as a way to cut unnecessary red tape in government.

'Major oversight': Backlash against Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) is prompting reaction from technology leaders, including a former Google software engineer and a tech entrepreneur who works closely with one of Google's startup programs .

