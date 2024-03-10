From free snacks to gym sessions, 'Nani Ka Ghar' reveals how Googlers spend their day





Last updated: March 9, 2024, 13:38 IST

Google employees give a glimpse into their day at work. (Photo credit: Instagram/@bhookhdiaries)

A video of a Google employee's day at work surprised netizens. please look.

Google is one of the world's largest technology giants. Many people dream of getting hired at Google, but only the best people get there. So, naturally, the internet is full of office vlogs shared by these employees. And we are jealous. One of his videos by Google software engineer Salonila Lahoriya got a lot of attention. She posted on her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video that not only showcases Google's work culture, but also the great perks that come with it. This video proves the curiosity and fascination people have with the working environment of the world's leading technology giants.

In this video, Google software engineer Saloni Lahoriya starts her day at the Google office by punching a card at 9:20am. In this video, Sonali reveals how she checks her schedule before leaving to enjoy a breakfast that can only be described as sumptuous. The spread prepared for our employees features a variety of dishes to suit every palate. As the video progresses, Sonali gives glimpses of her schedule including attending conferences and participating in coding sessions.

The video also highlights Saloni's planned breaks, including a quick workout session in the office gym. The bento box also has an impressive double-page spread that surprises people who look at it. Throughout the video, the presence of different types of snacks emphasizes the company's dedication to ensuring employees are well-fed and satisfied. Saloni shared the video on her Instagram handle @hookhdiaries. By sharing the video, she gives a sneak peek into her SWE of Google India, she wrote.

Watch this video from a Google employee.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago and has amassed 3 million views since being shared, and that number is still growing. The video received nearly 100,000 likes. The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many expressing surprise at his Google food offering. Some humorously ask how to join the company. Is this a workplace or a picnic spot? asked an Instagram user. Can you give me a roadmap to crack the Google interview? asked another user. A third commented on the life we ​​all dream of. Wow, you mentioned office meals, number 4. One user also said that it's not Google, it's Nani Ka Ghar.

