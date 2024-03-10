Despite the dangers, a family-run workshop continues to preserve Mexico's fireworks tradition





TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) – Every year during the first week of March, hundreds of giant papier-mâché bulls filled with fireworks are erected in the front yard of the Mexican town of Tultepec.

Thousands of restless fingers carefully cut and pasted the colorful patterns that bring Tritlis to life as the bull-shaped effigy is lit on fire during the annual celebration on Friday. I attached it and painted it.

Thousands of people gathered to dance among and dodge the cows as Roman candles and bottle rockets showered them with sparks and spinners clipped their legs. Many wore thick cotton clothing soaked in water to protect themselves from burns.

Unlike in previous years, the nighttime cow lighting was not carried out on the streets of Tultepec, but in a nearby vacant lot.

The crowds packed the field witnessed a variety of moments, including some running away from angry fire-breathing bulls, a fireworks version of the Running of the Bulls festival in Pamplona, ​​Spain.

Then it turned into a kind of massive rave, with mostly young people dancing to the odd beat of fireworks, jumping up and down and chanting “Fire!” fire! fire! In a rain of sparks and smoke.

The celebration, now in its 35th year, honors and gives thanks to St. John of God, patron saint of the poor and sick. Manufacturers of fireworks, the backbone of the town's economy, regard St. John as their protector.

But for the town of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City, the festival is a new year for craft workers after a devastating explosion at a factory in 2018 killed 25 people and injured twice as many. It is also a means of preserving the products and attracting people to the town.

One of the most famous workshops is Los Chavitos, a family-run business that has been producing cardboard figurines for fireworks for 15 years. The figures range from very small bulls to giant bulls, to figures of saints and imaginary animals known as alebrijes.

Each year, the factory produces hundreds of small bulls, their horns adorned with Roman candles, and carried on someone's shoulders through the streets of Mexico's countless small towns, where children trot with glee. doing. The store also makes Judas figurines of villains and politicians that are traditionally burned during Easter week in Mexico.

But Tultepec's big, standing bull marks the high point of the year. Tultepec was one of the first places in Mexico to start producing gunpowder during colonial times, as it had a rich supply of saltpetre, an important raw material. Today, this town is known as the fireworks capital.

Francisco Cortes Arbung, 51, has been a fireworks maker ever since he could remember. He learned this skill at the age of 12 and has passed on that knowledge to his sons.

Cortez has been on the move this week, answering phone calls, giving instructions and carrying small birds from one corner of the workshop to another. The customer was waiting for his delivery.

In the background, a huge bull with colorful pre-Hispanic decorations glistened in the sun, and a group of young craftsmen were busy putting the finishing touches on it. Once the bull was completed, a pedestal needed to be secured above it to hold the approximately 1,000 fireworks that would explode when lit during the festival.

Every year on March 8, around 300 giant papier-mâché bulls are pulled into the streets of Tultepec as offerings to accompany the statue of St. John in a symbolic procession. A small bull also joins in, scattering colorful explosions into the sky.

Of course, there were concerns about its safety, but the locals were so attached to the beauty of tradition that there was no need to worry too much.

Any job comes with risks. This also comes with risks, Cortez said. But we have a passion for it and it has become our life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/a-family-run-workshop-keeps-the-legacy-of-the-mexican-f-1851322961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos