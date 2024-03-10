



Overview Amid the controversy over Google Gemini's image generation capabilities, employees at the company's Bayview campus are reportedly experiencing unstable Wi-Fi connectivity. Reuters reports that employees are relying on alternative means to stay connected, including wired Ethernet and mobile hotspots. Google has acknowledged the issue and says the Wi-Fi issue will be resolved in the coming weeks.

Google has been busy fine-tuning its AI chatbot Gemini, but much of the recent news coverage has revolved around its inability to generate accurate images of people. But the team behind the company's current AI efforts also has other hurdles to contend with, including unstable Wi-Fi speeds, a new report finds.

Eight anonymous employees at Google's Bayview campus in Mountain View, California, told Reuters (via 9to5Google) that their offices are experiencing unexplained Wi-Fi issues. Workers say it has been “inoperable” and “unstable” for several months. According to Reuters, Google's generative AI team is working on the campus, along with part of its advertising team.

Google's Bayview campus exterior

Employees said they had to stay connected to an Ethernet cable for a reliable connection, and some were resorting to mobile hotspots as a temporary solution. The report also adds that administrators are asking employees to go outside or go to a cafe on campus where Wi-Fi coverage appears to be good.

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson has already acknowledged the issue to Reuters, saying the company has “made several improvements to address this issue” and promising a fix in the coming weeks.

However, while there is no public information yet on the cause of this particular Wi-Fi concern, one of the people who spoke to Reuters said the Bayview campus' unique design, particularly its rooftop, “looks like the Bermuda Triangle. It’s swallowing up Wi-Fi.” ” One employee never forgot the irony of the situation. He said, “You would think that the world's leading internet company would have solved this,” she said.

Inside view of Bayview 2nd floor

Meanwhile, Google Gemini is already aware of Bay View's Wi-Fi issues. In a fun test conducted by Reuters, the chatbot apparently had no idea about his Wi-Fi issues on campus and gave vague answers. However, when I asked if he had Wi-Fi on Google's Bayview campus, Gemini responded with more context:

Yes, Google's Bayview campus has Wi-Fi. However, continuous Wi-Fi connectivity issues have been reported since the campus opened in 2022. These issues range from Wi-Fi not working to unstable connections.

This whole situation is definitely a bit embarrassing for Google, but it's possible there's an underlying issue leading to Wi-Fi troubles near Bayview. Or, as one of the anonymous worker girlfriends suggested, this could have something to do with the structure of the campus. Not much else is known about this issue other than this Reuters report, but Google has already confirmed that this is a legitimate issue, so we should provide more details once the issue is fixed.

