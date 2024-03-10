Union IT Minister's message to Google, Microsoft and Facebook: Start taking responsibility for what you publish





Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau has urged digital platforms such as Facebook's parent company Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to start holding themselves accountable for what they publish, which is important for society and democracy. It urged them to devise technical and business process solutions to counter potentially harmful misinformation. He also stressed that a well-considered legal framework for the government to deal with deepfakes and misinformation will be finalized after the election… Misinformation in a vibrant and diverse democracy like ours is… , which can be very harmful indeed. It can be harmful to society, democracy and electoral processes, and can have a huge impact on our future and society. [the] As India approaches election season, digital platforms are stepping up efforts to ensure election integrity. The government has issued recommendations emphasizing zero tolerance for misinformation and deepfakes circulating on social media. “We have been very resolute in our discussions with the platforms… They have taken many steps and are continuing to take many steps. And as soon as the election is over, we will Will definitely come up with the next one. [a] A very well-thought-out legal structure…, news agency PTI quoted Vaishnaud as saying. The development comes a week after the government issued recommendations for social media and other platforms to label AI models in clinical trials and prevent them from hosting illegal content. . About two weeks ago, Google came under fire for its biased answers to questions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi using its AI tool Gemini. Google, Microsoft and Meta must start taking responsibility, Vaishnow said, and top technology companies such as Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Open AI and Anthropic. They have to start taking responsibility for what they publish. They do it in a great way and have their own policies. Many of these policies currently lead to either removing something or having their own algorithms, he said. Platforms are therefore very clearly told that they need to provide technical and business process solutions that will prevent deepfakes and misinformation from entering their platforms. Chenault added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/union-it-ministers-message-to-google-microsoft-facebook-start-taking-responsibility-for-what-you-publish/articleshow/108334928.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

