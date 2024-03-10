Our research on new materials for semiconductors will change the game: IISc Professor Balan Gurumoorthy | Technology News





Balan Gurumoorthy has been a professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for 35 years. He is also the CEO of the Indian Institute of Science Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). Founded in 1991, his FSID's mission is to leverage the knowledge, infrastructure and talent within IISc to support businesses. FSID is currently a Section 8 corporation.

Through the CORE program, FSID collaborates with large companies to develop startups with deep scientific backgrounds and strive for social impact, collaborates with midsize companies to support innovative practices, and supports local science-based entrepreneurship.

Balan Gurumoorthy talks about the impact FSID has had on the country's deep tech ecosystem, thematic incubators in geriatric medicine, nanoscience, quantum technology, exploration of new materials for the semiconductor industry, and emerging startups on indianexpress.com told. Institute's. Edited excerpt:

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about some of the social impact innovations that have come out of the CORE program?

Balan Gurumoorthy: We work with large companies and conduct research projects with them after entering into comprehensive intellectual property ownership and licensing agreements. We work with more than 70 of his companies, and approximately 120 projects across various deep technology areas are underway within the Institute. They may simply fund the project, or their staff may work with our faculty and students.

Some of the interesting deep tech projects we are working on include materials that reduce the use of water for cleaning purposes, new materials for transporting hazardous substances and products such as hydrogen, and the ability of materials to withstand impacts during accidents. construction, etc. We are also working on a new family of materials for battery technology that will reduce our dependence on lithium-based batteries, which are of great strategic importance.

We are also working on social impact projects with the government and our project with the government of Chhattisgarh uses a product called Ram Pump. Although it is a very old technology and is called “waste technology” in research circles, ram pump technology is very useful based on the problem of distributing water to distant areas during power outages. It is currently being redesigned to distribute water to far-flung areas of Chhattisgarh. The technology has been so successful that the Chhattisgarh government wants to extend it to more areas and we are transferring the know-how to some company so they can use it. We want to be able to promote it and scale it.

We are also working on developing a plant to produce hydrogen from biomass waste. This is a plant with a capacity of 100 kg per hour and is set up at Faridabad. It's working so well that other people are keen to pick it up too. Campuses with large-scale biomass production are turning to this technology.

Venkatesh Kanaiah: Can you tell us about some of the innovations that have come out of the TIME program that have had a big impact?

Balan Gurumoorthy: In the TIME program, we work with small businesses and provide them with the technology to build products. An interesting product that has emerged is a machine that cleans manholes. The solutions available on the market captured the mud and moved it out, but the problem was that large amounts of mud were left behind and would eventually harden and block the manhole. Our product goes inside the manhole and unfolds to scoop out all the mud and clean it more efficiently. It's really fast too. We have licensed this technology to a company in Bangalore.

“Strand Life Sciences is one of the successful startups building a digital twin of the liver and developing software and services for life sciences research,” says Professor Gurumoorthy. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Another interesting product that we've built for small businesses is around solid state relays, where we've built smart controllers. They have a variety of uses, from controlling temperature and humidity in a greenhouse to painting/coating and even making certain types of cookies. It is a versatile platform product and has many users.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: How many startups have you launched, in what areas and with what focus? And what kind of social impact have they created?

Balan Gurumoorthy: STEM is our incubator program where we develop deep science-based startups. We started his business in early 2001 and our portfolio includes 95 of his startup companies. Of those, he has failed less than 10 times. We're looking at startups and ideas that have a long conceptualization period, rather than the typical product company that's looking at a two-year horizon, rather than a company that's trying to get a product out over nearly five years. We are very patient, matching companies with mentors and absorbing mentoring costs in the early stages of getting off the ground. We also have about a 10 percent stake in the startup, so we're committed to it for the long term. semester.

Strand Life Sciences is one successful startup building a digital twin of the liver and developing software and services for life science research.

Bellatrix Aerospace is another of our startups working on propulsion technology, focusing on very interesting topics such as green propellants to reduce carbon emissions. The company develops and manufactures propulsion technologies for a wide range of missions, from deploying and coordinating nano- and micro-satellite constellations to transporting communications satellites into geostationary orbit. It has also received a lot of support from investors. Similarly, in the space technology field, there is Digantara, a startup building a live map of space to help space agencies determine the position of satellites avoiding space debris and other similar problems.

Open Water is one of our startups entering the water purification space. This is a modular technology with an interesting idea of ​​using electric fields to purify water. It is currently available on a paid pilot basis and is working with large residential complexes and businesses. We are conducting a pilot project at Mabalipura, a landfill site in Bangalore. Open water pumps murky water from the source and turns it into almost potable water. This technology does not use membranes, which limits waste.

Our interesting startups include Minivax, which is developing a flu vaccine. The company was also developing vaccines for Covid and Polymage Labs. Gyroid photonics uses Raman spectroscopy for a variety of applications, and is currently being applied to the discovery of chemicals of interest in airport inspection, defense, and medicine. This has great relevance for tumor detection, tissue imaging, and bone and skin diseases.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: What are you doing with the SEED program and what is its impact? How does it work?

Balan Gurumoorthy: SEED started because most of our work is bottom-up, led by founders and startups, and we wanted to look at economic issues and issues from the top-down in a more strategic way. We picked three of his areas of focus: agricultural waste, additive manufacturing, and energy storage. We also work with governments on science-based entrepreneurship in rural areas.

One interesting project focused on banana waste. Although India is one of the largest producers of bananas, India is also one of the countries with the smallest production scale of banana fiber, and to increase its value, it is considering industrial applications and has developed several industrial grade fibers. We're working on building a product.

“In quantum technology, we invest time in quantum sensing, computation, optimization, and devices,” says Professor Gurumoorthy. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Tell me about one or two initiatives that you think are long bets and have a high potential to create a significant impact.

Balan Gurumoorthy: At a larger level, we are addressing two areas where India needs to leapfrog. One is in the semiconductor field, focusing on new families of materials for semiconductors such as gallium nitride (GaN). GaN devices have excellent thermal and electrical properties, giving them the ability to outperform silicon devices in terms of performance and efficiency. Although the technology regarding the use of silicon is much more advanced, we are far behind as a nation. But with the new materials we're working on for semiconductors, the process and the intellectual property are in our hands. As a nation, we have missed out on some opportunities in semiconductors, but we are rapidly catching up. We are building products with these new materials, equipment is in place, testing has begun, and companies are lining up to partner. In the next five years, we will make our mark in this field. When it comes to silicon-based semiconductors, we are catching up with the world with a different strategy.

In quantum technology, we invest time in quantum sensing, computation, optimization, and devices. We have traditionally been weak in certain areas, but now we are catching up. This has major implications for the strategic field.

We need to understand that quantum computing is driving new discoveries in healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and more. Many multinational companies from countries like Japan are keen to cooperate or partner with us, and our cooperation will bring results.

