Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024





Google Doodle today released a doodle to celebrate Mother's Day 2024. The doodle will be published across Ireland. This doodle depicts a mother reading a book to her child while sitting on the couch at home. The word “Google” is engraved in the background, and plants and dogs are added to the background.

Mother's Day is a day to celebrate and honor the most special person in our lives: our mothers. Mother's Day is a day to celebrate motherhood and the bond between mothers. Mother's Day is celebrated on different days in over 40 countries around the world. This day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday of May. However, this day is celebrated differently in different countries, usually falling in March or May in some countries.

Mother's Day is celebrated in Ireland on March 10th. Here's how to celebrate Mother's Day.

Enjoy family gatherings and meals together. Express your love and affection for your mother by sending flowers, cards, jewelry, chocolates, clothing, accessories, cakes and other items. To make her Mother's Day special, take her out and spend the day eating all of her meals. Let's make something special for mom. Dedicate a poem or song to make your mom feel special and know how much she means to you.

It is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, Canada, Australia, and the United States. Mother's Day is celebrated in England three weeks before Easter Sunday. Mother's Day is a public holiday in Costa Rica, Georgia, Samoa, and Thailand.

history

The origins of Mother's Day date back to the early 20th century, when American social activist Anna Jarvis proposed a day to honor mothers and their contributions to society. Anna Jarvis' campaign gained attention, and her Mother's Day was officially recognized as a national holiday in the United States by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

Durga Puja, which honors Goddess Durga, continues to be an important festival in India.

The significance of Mother's Day

The purpose of Mother's Day is to express love, appreciation, and gratitude to mothers and mother figures for their unconditional love, support, and sacrifice.

Published: March 10, 2024, 6:33 AM IST

