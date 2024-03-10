



Google Maps is one of the most useful navigation apps available on any platform. It's quick and easy to use, allowing you to get from one point to another without any problems. Sure, there can be glitches and accuracy issues from time to time, but most of the time the app works fine. But did you know that you can add additional destinations in Google Maps for Android? Yes, this is especially useful if you're getting from point A to point B but need to make a quick stop along the way. Features like this are a godsend as they make navigation much easier.

Add additional stops to Google Maps to get around more efficiently

If you're like me and didn't know about this feature, this guide will help. Learn how to add another destination to Google Maps for Android. This process is easy and doesn't actually require many additional steps, but we'll walk you through it to make it easier.

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your Android device.

Step 2: Click the blue “Directions” button.

Step 3: Next, add your origin and destination.

Step 4: Select your destination and navigation will appear.

Step 5: Click on the 3-dot menu,[停留所の追加]Choose. A screen similar to the following will appear. You can drag stops based on how you want to travel and which stop you want to arrive at first.

That’s it, everyone! You can add another stop to Google Maps on Android by following these steps. This feature has been available for a long time, but I've noticed that most people struggle to figure out how to add another stop. The idea behind this tutorial is to make it foolproof so that you don't have any problems in the future. Again, this feature is definitely very useful for those who want to visit multiple stops at once. You can only add two stops at the moment, but that's okay because once you've finished visiting one, you can simply remove it and add another to make it even more useful.

share this story

Facebook

twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccftech.com/how-to/how-to-add-another-stop-on-google-maps-for-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos