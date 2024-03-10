Nest x Yale lock not working properly





I've been having issues with the lock on my Nest x Yale for the past two weeks. The lock would disconnect from the app, so I factory reset the lock, replaced the battery, and it worked fine for a few hours, then it worked again. I had this lock for over 4-5 years, so I thought it was old and bought a brand new Nest x Yale lock. Lo and behold, I still have the same problem with the old lock. The battery is now depleted. I put in the batteries that came with my new lock last week, and yesterday it said the batteries were low. I replaced it again this morning, but now this set is running out of batteries. I have never had so many problems with my old locks. I can count on one hand how many times I replaced the batteries in my old lock.

I called Google 3 or 4 times, did a factory reset, reinstalled the app, moved the router closer, reconnected it, etc. and did everything they told me to do. I even downloaded an app so that a Google representative could see everything I was doing in real time to make sure I was following the steps correctly. (I'm not an idiot, I know how to factory reset this lock by reconnecting) Finally I called the rep and escalated the case, but it was 3 days before his Yes, there was nothing. Now her husband is messing with this awful lock and Nest Connect can no longer connect to the app. Ridiculously, we've had our old lock for a while and moved it to a new home and never had a problem and the new lock is supposed to work but it doesn't. You can search for everything on Google, including cameras, doorbells, speakers, mesh networks, and more. One rep even said it could be interference (with what?! All the products you buy from Google?!?) Google should do better, if this lock doesn't work by tonight. , will be returned for something other than Google related.

It's also inconvenient because I can't see who comes in and out of the house, and my elderly mother's caregiver or dog walker comes into the house. Needless to say, the lock does not automatically lock when disconnected from the app. When my husband and I are at work, people are coming in and out of the house all day long, so this is a big security concern.

