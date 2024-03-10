Introducing Pi, the world's friendliest chatbot, powered by the new Inflection-2.5 LLM | News Explained





In less than a week, two Large Language Models (LLMs) were released that perform tasks close to or better than OpenAI GPT-4. After Anthropics Claude 3 caught the attention of his AI community, Inflection AI has announced his latest LLM, Inflection 2.5, a model upgrade that powers the friendly chatbot Pi personal assistant. California-based AI startup Inflection AI, founded by the former co-founders of DeepMind and LinkedIn, introduced Pi, a personal AI, in May 2023.

According to Inflection AI, Pi is designed to be empathetic, helpful, and safe. Following the success of the chatbot, the company introduced a new major underlying model, Inflection 2, in November 2023. At the time of Inflection 2's launch, the company claimed it was the world's best LLM. This time, the company is back with an upgraded version that is claimed to have performance equivalent to GPT-4. Inflection 2.5, released on Thursday (March 7), is available to all Pis users on pi.ai, iOS, and Android.

What is Inflection 2.5?

According to the manufacturer, Inflection-2.5 is an upgraded in-house model that can compete with all the world's leading LLMs such as GPT-4 and Gemini. The company claims that the newly upgraded LLM comes with its signature personality and unique empathetic tweaks. The company claims that its latest model achieved GPT-4s performance with just 40% of the computational power for training his OpenAI models.

Additionally, Inflection 2.5 appears to have made significant advances in IQ areas such as coding and math. This means that the model has made significant improvements on key benchmarks. The new upgrade adds world-class real-time web search capabilities to Pi, giving users real-time access to high-quality, up-to-date information.

What is Pi Chatbot?

Pi is an AI chatbot that allows you to have deep and meaningful conversations. To access the chatbot, you must log on to Inflection.AI and click “Meet Pi” to immediately start a conversation with the chatbot.

Pi was launched at a time when the world was marveling at OpenAI's sensational ChatGPT. ChatGPT offered human-like responses, but Pi had a fundamentally different dynamic. Pi is touted as a chatbot that is more human and has more personality. In other words, Inflection AI calls it a supportive, smart, and always-available chatbot. While ChatGPT and Gemini were primarily personal assistants to help you get work done, Pi is more like a human companion and is free to use. The chatbot comes with 6 different voices that can liven up your conversations.

On the technical side, chatbots are exposed to billions of lines of text on the open web for training purposes. The company says this will allow the Pi to talk to the user and answer a variety of questions. By the way, the name Pi stands for Personal Intelligence, which provides unlimited knowledge depending on the user's needs.

At launch, the Pi featured Inflections' proprietary LLM Inflection-1, trained on thousands of NVIDIA H100 GPUs on extremely large data sets. Based on the evaluation, Inflection-1 was ranked as the best model in its computing class, outperforming GPT-3.5, LLaMA, PaLM-540B, etc. on a wide range of benchmarks. In 2022, the company launched a new model, Inflection-2, trained on his 5,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

Inflection-2 outperformed Google's flagship LLM PaLM 2 on various benchmarks including MMLU (Massive Multi-Task Language Understanding), TriviaQA (Realistic Text-based Question Answering Dataset), HellaSwag and GSM8k. HellaSwag is a challenging dataset for evaluating common-sense NLI (natural language interpretation), which is typically difficult with state-of-the-art AI models. GSM8K stands for Grade School Math 8K, a dataset of 8,500 high-quality elementary school math word problems that require multilevel reasoning.

What is the difference with Inflection-2.5?

With the upgraded language model Inflection-2.5, the company has enhanced the Pi chatbot's emotional quotient. According to the company, the new LLM allows users to Pi-chat on a wide range of topics, including discussing current events, getting recommendations for local restaurants, studying for biology exams, drafting business plans, coding, and even fun discussions about hobbies. It will be possible to talk to bots. .

According to the company, Inflection-2.5 competes with GPT-4 in many areas, but uses 40% less computing power for training. It achieves 94% of the average performance of GPT-4 on various IQ-oriented tasks. Inflection-2.5 also outperformed his previous Inflection-1 on the MMLU benchmark and showed her 85th percentile performance among human test takers on the Physical GRE.

In essence, Inflection-2.5 maintains the Pi chatbot's unique personality while maintaining exceptional safety standards. This model accomplishes this while making chatbots a more useful model overall.

Palo Alto, California-based Inflection AI was founded in 2022 by Mustafa Suleiman, Reid Hoffman, and Karen Simonian to create personal AI for everyone. Suleiman is a British AI researcher and co-founder and former head of applied AI at DeepMind, while Hoffman is co-founder of LinkedIn. Last June, the company raised $1.3 billion in a funding round led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Eric Schmidt, Bill Gates, and NVIDIA.

Sponsored | Empowering Leadership with AI Integration: Accelerating Business Transformation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/pi-chatbot-powered-inflection-llm-9205004/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos