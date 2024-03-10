Google Doodle marks Portugal's 2024 national elections





Google Doodle commemorates Portugal's 2024 national elections today, March 10, as the country holds early general elections. The graffiti depicts a ballot box with the Portuguese flag on it.

On this day, 10.8 million registered voters will elect 230 members of national parliaments. Portugal's parliamentarians will then choose a new government.

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2024

For decades, two political parties have alternated in power: the centre-left Socialist Party and the centre-right Social Democratic Party. A similar result is expected in this year's election results, with these parties once again winning the majority of votes.

Also read: Google to reinstate all delisted Indian apps to Play Store after government intervention

These early elections come after recent corruption investigations in Portugal's Madeira archipelago led to the resignation of two prominent Social Democratic leaders and the collapse of the Socialist Party government in November. The scandal saw police raid the official residence of Prime Minister Antonio Costas and arrest his chief of staff. However, the prime minister has not been charged with any crime.

Also read: Google's Google is disrupting digital companies and governments

Chega (Enough), a five-year-old radical right-wing populist party that has made fighting corruption one of its political agendas, is expected to profit from these scandals.

Also read: SC rejects MakeMyTrip’s trademark claim against Google

The main candidates in Portugal's parliamentary elections are the leader of the center-right opposition party, the new leader of the Socialist Party, and the founder of the far-right faction.

Also read: Google begins restoring apps in India after talks with government: Report

Luis Montenegro, 51, who will head the centre-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) from May 2022, is trained as a lawyer and is one of the main candidates. Pedro Nuno Santos (46), the leftist leader of the Socialist Party who made his fortune through the shoe business, is also a candidate in this election. Ambitious and opportunistic Andre Ventura, a 41-year-old TV sports commentator, is the third likely candidate.

Portugal’s housing sector crisis

According to European Union statistics, between 2010 and the second quarter of 2023, house prices in Portugal rose by about 80 percent and rents by about 30 percent. On the other hand, these increases far outpaced wage growth.

(With input from agency)

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: March 10, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-doodle-marks-portugal-national-elections-2024-11710038756766.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos