Google fires employee who interrupted technology conference with anti-Israel rant

The incident occurred Monday at the "Mind the Tech" conference in New York City.

The confusion occurred Monday at the “Mind the Tech” conference in New York City. Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel, was speaking at the time.

The employee, who Google has not named, abruptly interrupted Regev's speech and mentioned the war between Hamas and Israel. The conflict began on October 7 after Hamas terrorists massacred Israeli civilians on the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah.

“I’m a cloud software engineer at Google, and I refuse to build technology that enhances genocide and surveillance,” the employee said, referring to the Israeli military’s bombing of Gaza.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California (Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk,” the Google employee shouted, and the audience appeared to groan as he listened to his speech. “I refused to build technology that promoted genocide.”

The audience was heard mocking the employee, who was quickly removed from the room by security.

“See you then!” one woman yelled back.

Smoke rises over Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. (Reuters/Tiron Siu/Reuters Photo)

Project Nimbus is a $1.2 billion deal between Amazon Web Services, Google, and Israel. This project will help provide cloud services to the Israeli government and military.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 136.29 +1.05 +0.78%GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 135.41 +1.03 +0.77%

Regev calmly handled the interruption, praising Google for being a “democratic” institution that tolerates differing opinions, before continuing with his speech.

Google confirmed to FOX Business that the employee was fired.

“Earlier this week, an employee disrupted an official company-sponsored event by interrupting a colleague during a presentation,” a Google spokesperson said.

Google buildings on campus in Mountain View, California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

“Regardless of the nature of the issue, this conduct was inappropriate and the employee was terminated for violating our policies.”

