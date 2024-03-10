Google, Amazon employees pressure tech giants to cut ties with Israel





Written by Mariam Karegozlou

Apartheid has no technology! Google Cloud software engineers shout 'stop the genocide' at annual conference aimed at promoting Israel's technology industry, a key part of the occupation regime's economy hit hard by the genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza interfered with.

Mind the Tech, a two-day conference that opened in New York on Monday, saw large-scale pro-Palestinian protests and focused primarily on the controversial Project Nimbus deal, which provides military occupation to illegal organizations. targeted a $1.2 billion cloud computing project between Google, Amazon, and Israel. Surveillance of Palestine with artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance support.

I'm a software engineer at Google and I refuse to build technology that enhances genocide and surveillance, shouted a cloud engineer five minutes into Google Israel Director Barak Regev's speech.

Project Nimbus is putting Palestinian community members at risk! I refuse to build technology used for cloud apartheid, he shouted. Apartheid has no technology! Please stop the genocide!

The young engineer was then dragged out of the room by security guards present at the venue.

A minute later, another protester, an organizer with the anti-Zionist Israeli group Shoash and Jewish Voice for Peace, interrupted Regev as he gave his speech.

Google is complicit in genocide, protesters shouted. She was immediately harassed by a nearby female attendee who pinned her down and dragged her out of her conference room.

Outside the conference, anti-Israel demonstrators who had rallied against the Nimbus plan began chanting “shame, freedom, free Palestine.”

Demonstrators also held banners reading “No technology for apartheid'' and “Take the nimbus down.''

The New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group (SRG), a so-called counterterrorism unit that works closely with the Israeli military, was mobilized to the corner of the building, and spy drones flew overhead.

morally and professionally correct

Software engineers at Google Cloud, who chose to remain anonymous to avoid professional repercussions, later told Hell Gate that they considered their actions morally and professionally necessary.

I don't think there is any way to continue working in engineering without doing this. I consider this part of my engineering work, and I hope other engineers in the cloud see me doing this and it inspires them, he said.

On Friday, it was reported that the employee had been fired from the company for expressing public support for Palestinians shaken by bombings by the Israeli regime since October 7.

Google announced that the employee was fired for disrupting an official company-sponsored event, saying the behavior was inappropriate and violated its policies.

In response, No Tech for Aparttheid issued a statement accusing Google of interfering with free speech.

The group said in a statement that Google had committed clear retaliation against its own employees who spoke out about working conditions.

When firing these brave employees, Google HR asked them how they felt. The workers responded that they were “proud to have been fired for refusing to be complicit in genocide,” the statement added.

Zelda Montez, a YouTube software engineer who participated in the protest outside the event, told Hellgate that their actions encouraged tech workers, especially those at Google, to not accept the status quo for granted. He said he hopes it will inspire action.

We never have to live with genocide, it's not something we have to compromise on, Montes said. And we definitely have a much larger workforce than people realize.

Ahead of the event, more than 600 Google employees signed a letter calling on the company's head of marketing to end its sponsorship of the Mind the Tech conference.

Stand with Googlers and customers who are leaving Mind the Tech, apologizing, and despairing over the overwhelming loss of life in Gaza. We need Google to improve. Read the letter, which was first circulated within Google on February 29th.

The letter also comes as Israel's nearly five-month heavy shelling of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 30,800 Palestinians and worsened the humanitarian crisis, blocking hospitals and aid supplies to the besieged area. He also emphasized the large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He also pointed to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) interim ruling in late January that found validity in genocide lawsuits against Israel, and called on the regime to halt its genocide.

Despite the backlash, Israel is seizing every opportunity to rebuild its economy, which has been plunged into its worst slump by the Gaza war and crippled business.

Israel's gross domestic product fell by nearly 20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to official statistics. Investment in Israeli tech startups and companies has plunged 56 percent this year compared to the same period in 2022.

What is Project Nimbus?

The protests at the conference were organized by No Tech for Apartheid, a US-based campaign made up primarily of tech workers employed by tech giants such as Google and Amazon.

One of the main focuses of the campaign is Project Nimbus, which was signed in April 2021 between Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud executives, and Israel. This is nearly a month before Israel launched its devastating 11-day military offensive on May 10 against the blockaded Gaza Strip, which killed 250 people. , including 66 children.

Project Nimbus has drawn widespread criticism from within and outside of Google and Amazon since its announcement, with human rights groups and monitoring experts warning it could spark employee-led protests and deepen the crackdown on Palestinians. are doing.

Amazon and Google are doing business with Israeli apartheid. [Israel] There is no apartheid technology to monitor Palestinians and force them from their land, the statement said.

In October 2021, 90 Google and 300 Amazon employees published an open letter in the Guardian against Project Nimbus, calling on the company's management to uphold human rights, act ethically, and deliver on its commitments. I asked him to fulfill his mission.

Google notes that the companies contracted with Nimbus provide only commercial services to Israeli regime ministries such as finance, health, transportation, and education, and also provide highly sensitive military services related to weapons and intelligence. It has repeatedly said it does not provide classified military services.

However, in April 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Finance announced that the project aims to provide comprehensive cloud solutions for so-called defense and other facilities.

In July 2022, documents obtained by The Intercept confirmed that Google was providing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to the Tel Aviv regime through Project Nimbus.

It also demonstrated that Project Nimbus' computing power could be used specifically in the service of surveillance, an essential aspect of Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

The increasing sophistication of Google's data analysis services could exacerbate an increasingly data-driven military occupation, the report says.

The document also shows that the new cloud will provide Israel with capabilities for face detection, automatic image classification, object tracking, and even sentiment analysis to assess the emotional content of photos, audio, and text.

Despite the opposition, Project Nimbus continues to exist. That's partly because of the terms of the contract, which prohibits Israel from shutting down Google's services in response to political pressure or boycott movements.

betrayal

The two-year anti-Nimbus movement was reinvigorated when Israel began bombing Gaza on October 7, 2023, with protesters claiming the deal was fueling genocidal attacks on Gaza.

In late October, former and current Google and Amazon employees gathered in front of Google's New York City campus to remember Mai Ubaid, a young woman and software engineer who died along with her whole body in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. He once again criticized Project Nimbus. family.

Ubaid graduated from Gaza Sky Geeks, a coding boot camp funded by Google, and then worked as an intern at a company that is part of the Google for Startups accelerator program in 2020. She had muscular dystrophy and used her wheelchair to get around. .

But Google has refused publicly or internally to acknowledge or condemn her killing by the Israeli regime, according to several employees who spoke at the vigil.

Mohammad Khatami, a Google software engineer and one of the organizers of the vigil, said the silence from the company and CEO Sundar Pichai about Ubaid's death was a genuine betrayal. he said.

There's no need for an email, there's no need for it to be difficult, there's no need to make a decision, there's no need to make a public statement, there's absolutely no need to embarrass yourself, Katami said at the wake just outside Google's offices. .shame on you [Pichai] And shame on Google.

broader trends

Less than a month after Israel's war in Gaza, more than 1,700 Amazon employees have called on CEO Andy Jassy to terminate all contracts with the Israeli military, immediately and permanently. , filed a petition calling for a continued ceasefire.

Around the same time, an anonymous open letter accusing Project Nimbus of complicity in Israel's human rights abuses against Palestinians was distributed internally by anti-Nimbus employees at Google through internal email lists.

The letter states that through Project Nimbus, Google is complicit in the mass surveillance and other human rights abuses that Palestinians have been subjected to every day for the past 75 years, which are the root cause of the violence that began on October 7. It has been stated.

If we don't speak out now, we will be complicit in a genocide that will go down in history.

The anti-Nimbus campaign reveals the major changes facing the US high-tech industry and its strong business relationship with Israel. It also reflects a broader trend among Americans who want the Joe Biden administration to end its unwavering support for Israel and end the massacre in the Gaza Strip.

Amazon employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their jobs, were reported in the media as saying there was growing support for the company to terminate its Nimbus contract with Israel.

The employee said he was seeing more solidarity and empathy even among people who aren't traditionally political.

