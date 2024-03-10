Mazda moves to more upscale technology with latest SUV model





LOS ANGELES (KABC) — “Zoom Zoom,” with its catchy reggae-style theme song, was Mazda's slogan and advertising campaign during the 2000s and 2010s. A sporty vehicle in a world where there are many products that are not sporty.

Today, the latest Mazda cars still have plenty of sporty flair, but they also include plenty of premium luxury.

A premium feel with all the latest technology is present in the company's new SUV design.

The first model to get that ball rolling was the CX-90 three-row SUV, which arrived as an all-new model last year.

One of the highlights is the option of plug-in hybrid power, which has become increasingly popular for many buyers these days. And of course, lots of comfort and technology.

Now, Mazda's latest new car in the slow-march luxury market is the upcoming CX-70, with an MSRP of $41,280.

Just as the larger CX-90 replaced the CX-9, this model replaces the CX-7, once again offering a more premium feel. Also available as a plug-in hybrid, the other engine choice is shared with the CX-90: an inline six-cylinder engine.

It's a design that Mercedes-Benz and BMW have used for decades, and Mazda uses turbocharging and a mild-hybrid system to achieve maximum power and efficiency.

Aimed to be a lifestyle vehicle for people who don't need three rows of seats, the two-row CX-70 boasts a wealth of accessories and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds. According to Mazda, it will be available at dealers this spring.

Mazda's product naming system for SUVs equates model number with overall size. At the top is the CX-90, which is the largest, most expensive, and most luxurious.

If you want something at the other end of the size and price scale, there's the relatively new CX-30. It's much smaller, much sportier, and has a starting price of $26,370.

“Zoom Zoom” may not be Mazda's official slogan these days, but the CX-30 still has plenty of that vibe.

It's small, light on its feet, and with an optional turbo engine on more expensive models, it's extremely comfortable.

Of course, the iconic MX-5 Miata also remains a staple of the brand with plenty of “zoom-zoom” features, but the little two-seater roadster is definitely a niche model in the overall scheme of things. is.

But the imported brand, which has always danced to its own beat, has raised the bar for a more sophisticated buyer looking for technology, safety and a great environment. An interesting assortment of crossover SUVs for those who don't necessarily want to drive what everyone else is driving.

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/mazda-moves-to-more-luxury-technology-with-newest-suv-models/14505227/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos