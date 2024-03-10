10 travel essentials loved by flight attendants





Travel expertise can only be acquired over time, and with flight attendants literally spending their days in the skies, it's no exaggeration to say that they have the know-how to make air travel a breeze. there is no. So when they recommend products, it's no surprise that they are willing to listen and have no shortage of suggestions.

Thankfully, Amazon is a treasure trove of affordable travel gear, with many products endorsed by air travel experts. Whether you're looking for a quality carry-on to avoid checked baggage fees or a sneaky way to make your next long-haul flight more comfortable, these 10 are popular with flight attendants. Products start at $9 and will fill a gap in your travel arsenal. Please consult professional advice. You can never be too prepared.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Original Compression Packing Cube

Amazon

Traveling with packing cubes is the best way to make the most of limited space in your suitcase, and no one knows this to be true better than flight attendants. So when we saw one airline employee rave about how these compact, expandable cubes have proven to be perfect for carrying luggage further afield, we took notice .

These compression packing cubes are made from durable yet lightweight materials and feature breathable mesh panels so your clothes won't get stuffy and lie amazingly flat while being stored. This optimizes the space inside your luggage. A top carry handle makes it easy to take these bags out of your suitcase or backpack without pulling them, and a two-way zipper makes for a smoother packing experience overall. Additionally, if you're looking for a set with more than 2 cubes, Flight Attendant also recommends this expansive set of 8 cubes from her Veken.

Travel Pro Max Lite 5 Soft Side Extendable Carry-on

Amazon

If there's one person you can turn to for luggage advice, it's the flight attendants. This expandable carry-on suitcase from Travelpro not only has over 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, but also gets the thumbs up from airline employees. One flight attendant called it the perfect lightweight suitcase for travel, explaining that the compact design easily fits on planes of any size. And as a long-time fan of the brand, he says he's confident this model will last a long time.

This soft-sided suitcase expands an additional 2 inches to maximize space, and four smooth multi-directional spinner wheels make it easy to carry this bag across airport floors and cobblestone streets. Plus, it's extremely lightweight, so you won't have to worry about luggage restrictions while traveling with this carry-on.

Apple AirTags 4 pack

Amazon

If you're worried about losing your checked baggage while traveling (and who isn't?), flight attendants are offering a set of Apple AirTags to help shoppers regain peace of mind while on the go. I am confirming that I need to stock up. These small but mighty trackers have earned him over 94,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one flight attendant keeps them in his bag whenever he needs to check on them. I am sharing that I found it very easy to use and definitely use it. value for money. The best part is, when you're not traveling, you can simply transfer the AirTag to your favorite bag or wallet to keep an eye on your everyday belongings.

Charmking Unisex Compression Socks

Amazon

Unfortunately, swelling and discomfort during flight are fairly common due to changes in cabin pressure after the plane takes off into the sky. That's why flight attendants swear by wearing good compression socks to maintain healthy blood circulation during long-haul flights. There's a reason this sock set is a bestseller on Amazon. Each sock is made from a thick, comfortable nylon and spandex blend that increases blood flow, reduces fatigue, and provides an overall more comfortable flight. And it sold on the back of his more than 49,000 five-star reviews (including a handful from flight attendants).

Accmor Luggage Travel Cup Holder

Amazon

Any good traveler knows that keeping your hands free while rushing to the gate is the easiest way to reduce stress. So it's no surprise that this retractable cup holder is a flight attendant favorite. Especially since you can simply slide it over your luggage handle and have instant access to your phone, drinks, travel documents, and more. Two spacious compartments are the perfect place to store your coffee and water bottles while heading to your flight, so you'll never have to juggle travel essentials again. Not to mention, one airline employee calls this product flight attendant approved, travels with hot tea or coffee almost every day, and this product effectively keeps her hands free in the terminal and at the gate. I explained that it can be done.

Jisulife handheld mini electric fan

Amazon

Multifunctional products are really made to streamline your travels, and this 3-in-1 fan from Jisulife will do just that as the weather gets warmer and you look forward to spring adventures. Not only is this pocket-sized device a favorite of flight attendants, but it also doubles as a portable charger and flashlight, ensuring its place in your arsenal for any upcoming trips.

It's especially useful if the plane's cabin is ventilated in a warmer direction, and one flight attendant explains how this fan has saved her life many times. They noted that the rear of the aircraft can get unusually hot in the summer, but this fan helps keep it cool nonetheless. In fact, they even said they couldn't leave the house without it.

Vigoport luggage hook strap

Amazon

Traveling with multiple pieces of luggage can seem like a hassle, but those days are over thanks to Vigoport's flight attendant-approved luggage strap hooks. This allows you to easily attach your belongings to your rolling bag. The sturdy design of these straps with metal J-hooks means you won't have to worry about your luggage falling out when you're walking through the airport, and the adjustable buckles are convenient as they fit a wide range of suitcase sizes.

The flight attendant said the straps are extremely valuable for traveling as they are durable and keep the bag securely in place. Needless to say, another shopper calls these products flight attendant-approved must-haves. This is because they make your life so much easier, are made with high quality, and are even more affordable.

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA Backpack

Amazon

A trusty backpack is one of your best travel companions, and with over 19,900 5-star reviews, it's safe to say this TSA-compatible bag from Swiss Gear is up to the job. Comfortable and surprisingly roomy, the backpack has one large main pocket for your essentials, and a padded laptop pocket makes commuting (and passing through TSA security) easier while carrying your electronics. safer and easier. Plus, one shopper said her flight attendant friend treasures this bag. In fact, speaking of its durability, he added that he has been using it for the past three years.

Eachy Travel Makeup Bag

Amazon

Keeping your toiletries and makeup supplies organized while you're out and about will make it much easier to settle in at your destination once you arrive. Thankfully, this best-selling bag from Eachy is currently on sale for just $24 and is loved by flight attendants and travelers alike for its spacious and incredibly efficient design. Inside the bag, there are two main compartments with a zippered divider in the middle, which lies flat when fully unfolded, so you don't have to get confused to find exactly what you're looking for. Let's borrow the words of this flight attendant. The flight attendant explained that everything fit inside and that there was nothing in the suitcase while she was at work. And above all, its cuteness.

AceMining Portable Door Lock

Amazon

Whether you're traveling alone or in a group, safety should always be your top priority during your adventure. Considering that flight attendants often end up staying alone in various destinations around the world, it makes sense that they have additional tips to ensure their safety, and this portable her door lock is It's at the top of their list. By simply sliding the metal part between the door frame and locking mechanism, this best-selling device protects against intruders and can be easily removed from the inside in case of an emergency. This will give you peace of mind knowing that your accommodation is as safe as possible.

