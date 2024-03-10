Aerith's fate in “Final Fantasy VII: A Realm'' causes a rift among fans





In video games, there is nothing more important than the death of Final Fantasy VII's flower girl, Aerith. In the 1997 game, Aerith meets her end at the hands of Sephiroth. Sephiroth brutally stabs the game's hero, Cloud, in front of her, Strife, and by extension the player.

It was something that would remain in the hearts of fans forever. Game director Tetsuya Nomura, who has worked on several Final Fantasy titles, including this year's Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, recently told The New York Times that it was essential to show the weight and rawness of loss. It was a formative moment for many players, and they remember that scene beat by beat, including the moment its iconic musical theme begins. When Square Enix announced that they would be remaking Final Fantasy VII as a trilogy of games, fans braced themselves to watch Aerith die. It is rendered once again with more modern and more realistic graphics until the game takes a twist. It's an in-game phantom called the Whisper and the ability to face fate, perhaps.

In other words, when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hit consoles late last month, players were faced with the possibility that Aerith could be saved, or that Square Enix might pull off the biggest troll in history. is.

(Spoiler alert: Major spoilers regarding Aerith's fate in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth follow. No, really, the entire scene is spoiled.)

It begins with a familiar reenactment of the series' most infamous scenes. Cloud approaches Aerith, who is kneeling in the Forgotten City, and runs away to pray for a way to defeat Sephiroth. Cloud is influenced by Sephiroth and almost kills her himself. When that fails, Sephiroth appears from the sky with a comically large sword in his hand and feeds everyone's favorite flower girl a shish kebab.

For a moment, Aerith's fate seems locked into the same fate gamers were familiar with in 1997, until Cloud breaks free at the last moment and deflects the blade. It falls harmlessly to its side and Aerith lives.

Or so it seems, until the scene starts to get confusing between moments where Aerith is unharmed and moments later when she dies covered in blood. what?

Things get even more confusing from there, as Rebirth evokes the multiverse throughout the game. When the cast found Cloud and Aerith, it was clear that they had seen their friends brutally murdered. Cloud, long established as an unreliable narrator, still treats her as if she were alive, and plays her role well, perhaps as some kind of ghost.

The reaction to this scene in online fan communities was extremely perplexing. Why make it so complicated? A Redditor posted asking for an explanation of the ending. What on earth did that mean? I wrote something else in the thread.

Square Enix's twist on Aerith's death also means that the scenes following her murder will play out very differently. In the original Final Fantasy VII, the game's cast individually mourns Aerith Red Let it sink. These scenes drive her to death. There's no magic cure or plot twist to help her. She just disappeared.

