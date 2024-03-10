Create a custom URL for Google Workspace apps





Create a custom web address (URL) to easily find core Google Workspace applications such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Groups, and Sites.

For example, a custom address lets users sign in to their Gmail inbox at mail.example.com instead of the long default address mail.google.com/a/example.com. Alternatively, you can sign in to Google Drive at drive.example.com and Calendar at calendar.example.com.

When you purchase Google Workspace through 101domain, CNAME records for Gmail and Google Calendar are automatically added to your domain name. However, for these custom URLs to work, you must change settings in your Google Workspace administrator. If you try to use a custom domain without following these steps, you will receive a 404 error.

step

Sign in to your Google Workspace account at https://admin.google.com/.

From the management console home page,[アカウント設定]Go to.

[カスタム URL]Click the dropdown next to .

If you have multiple domains, select the domain you want to update from the list (optional)

Enter the prefix under Service URL. Examples of prefixes for Google products include Calendar, Drive, Mail, Groups, and Sites, but you can use whatever you like.

Click Save.

Follow the instructions to add a CNAME record for each service address you're customizing.

Open a new tab and log in to your 101domain account at https://my.101domain.com.

Click the Domain Name tab.

Click the domain name linked to your Google Workspace account.

Scroll down to the Nameservers and Records section and open Manage DNS Records.

To add a CNAME record to your domain's DNS records, enter the prefix, change the dropdown from A to CNAME, and enter ghs.googlehosted.com. and click Add.

With the Google Admin console open, go back to the tab and[これらの手順を完了しました]Click.

