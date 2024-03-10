Company unveils technology hub in Enugu





Telecommunications company S Mobile Group has revealed plans to open an innovation center code-named S Mobile Tech Hub in Enugu State.

Kingsley Adonu, founder and chairman of S Mobile Group, made this known in a statement obtained by The PUNCH.

He explained that the technology hub is S Mobile Group's corporate social responsibility initiative to promote skill development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation in new technologies and innovations in the state.

Adonu disclosed that S Mobile Tech Hub is a vision that embodies the group’s deliberate program towards building a dynamic and vibrant startup ecosystem in Enugu State and other parts of the South East region. did.

The CEO of S Mobile Group said the hub was built on the ingenuity of Enugu State Governor Peter Mba and the creativity of the state's youth, who had shown the ability to redefine the state's economy, and not on social vices like internet fraud. , these should be directed to more productive and impactful purposes.

Again, this is a demonstration of our support for the visionary leadership of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mba, as he continues to support the visionary leadership of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. He spared no words about his intentions to build the city.

We are committed to that vision, and it is driven by the recognition that technology startups are becoming the major economic value creators of the 21st century, he said.

He said the S-Mobile Tech Hub will leverage trends to accelerate its programs, especially as artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, etc. become integrated into the daily lives of Nigerians.

S Mobile Tech Hub is also motivated by the desire to support quality projects that have a significant impact on development, such as job creation and poverty alleviation, to improve the socio-economic standards of young Nigerians in particular. Adnu declared.

He said that once completed, the hub will have amenities such as high-speed internet access, shared and private office space, and a fully equipped robotics training lab.

