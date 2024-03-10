Google may have accidentally revealed that the Pixel 8a will be launched soon





The next phone we're looking forward to from Google is the Google Pixel 8a. There's no official word on the next midranger, but you might find the next best thing in the Android bug tracker available online.

In a thread about battery stats (via 9to5Google), Google software engineers say the feature will also return to Pixel 8a smartphones. This isn't the most spectacular smartphone launch we've ever seen, but we'd like to take it as a sure sign that a successor to the Google Pixel 7a is on the way.

The thread about the Android bug tracker started because a specific screen that displayed additional information about battery health was added to the software and then removed. According to the thread, it will be making a comeback with the Google Pixel 8a.

Presumably, this means other Pixel smartphones will also get stats like number of charge cycles and battery manufacturing date. It will likely roll out to all Android devices with the introduction of Android 15 later this year.

Mid-range pixels typically arrive with Google IO (Image source: Google)

The Google Pixel 7a review will refresh your memory about the mid-range device that Google launched last year. This was announced at Google IO 2023 in May (along with last year's Pixel 6a), and the Pixel 8a should follow the same launch schedule.

In terms of price, the Pixel 7a was originally priced at $499 / £449 / AU$749. We expect something similar for this year's model, but there are whispers that the price will rise again (the Pixel 7a is also more expensive than the Pixel 6a).

We've seen several Pixel 8a leaks and rumors so far. Benchmarks discovered in August were quite poor in terms of processor performance, but we're hopeful that the smartphone may have been significantly optimized since then.

The device appears to have a 6.1-inch screen to match the Pixel 7a, but we also got a glimpse of the Pixel 8a's packaging. The date for Google IO 2024 has not been decided yet, but there is a good chance that this smartphone will be announced there.

