Junior tech crisis: 700 resumes for 20 jobs





Two weeks ago, Cambium Applicable Innovation, a software company with offices in Dimona in southern Israel, launched a campaign to hire 20 inexperienced employees for mobile and cloud projects. Within 72 hours, the company received 700 resumes from graduates of Negev academic institutions and famous “boot camp” programs. Due to an influx of resumes, the company decided to discontinue the campaign, but applications continued.

“I knew how much high-quality human resources there were in the Negev, but I was surprised by the amount of resumes.Obviously, the current economic situation is not easy, but there are still great opportunities here. I think it's only companies that understand what kind of quality talent they have here, and women who have completed quality training in software and who have completed quality training in software. There are companies trying to buy software development everywhere, even though there is a much more dedicated workforce here, including women and men. We are a project company and we hope that other companies will see this and change this reality,” said Shira Salzer, co-founder and head of employee benefits. Internal marketing.

1 View gallery

cambium junior

(Photo: Aron Arsic)

The recruitment of young talent to Cambium is carried out as part of the Israel Innovation Authority's high-tech startup program, and if a company commits to hiring someone with no experience and absorbing them as an employee from day one, a portion of their salary will be subsidized later. be done. In addition, the company promises to provide the employee with training, guidance and feedback for six months. Employees must be graduates of academic institutions or accredited bootcamp programs. “We offer a complete package for incoming juniors to restart their careers. We have a structured feedback process with our team leaders, and we rely on the help of our in-house experienced programmers. “You'll learn in-house the technical skills, development tools, and soft skills needed in the employment world.”

Cambium was founded in Yellham by David Salzer 14 years ago and was junior-focused from day one. Over time, the company has built a class of technical leaders who know how to turn novice programmers into professionals. Cambium was acquired by global company Matrix about five years ago, giving it the capabilities needed to find and train employees early in their careers. “Currently, our company employs 80 people from all sectors in the Negev, and although we participated in a high-tech start-up program this year, our company has always been young-based. Almost everyone who leads our company today started out as a young person; 70% of them started as juniors.'' It's certainly an investment on the part of the organization, because people don't deliver results from day one, but they're hard-working people with a lot of interests and passion. It's only a matter of time before they become leaders. We strongly believe in that. And we're investing heavily in that,” Sulzer said.

Cambium filtered out approximately 90% of the resumes it received and continued the process with the 10% it deemed relevant. “This is still more than we need to absorb. We have asked candidates to attach their portfolios so that we can better consider their suitability. We are currently in the process of closing at 20 people. ”

Keene Cohen, director of the Negev Employment Promotion Lauder Center, which specializes in creating quality employment opportunities for young people in the Negev, said more and more companies are showing interest behind Cambium's recruitment campaign. Told. We will hire such inexperienced people. “Academic institutions in the Negev, including academic and technical universities, are currently training high-level development talent.A growing number of companies are residing in the Negev or interested in settling in the Negev. We are discovering the capital and recognize the need to establish and establish talent.'' Expanding development centers in the region. ”

The rush for young jobs in Dimona only speaks to the scale of the tech industry's crisis. This shows the enormous struggle of people trying to get their first job in an industry that is still today considered to be the engine of the economy and where employment conditions are considered better than in other sectors. ing. Due to layoffs, global conditions, the introduction of AI, and the war in Israel, there are currently more candidates than jobs in the market. With a supply of experienced candidates who can deliver results from day one, fewer jobs will be accepted to inexperienced candidates.

“Over the past few months, we have seen an increase in traffic on AllJobs across most segments. On the junior position side, we have identified full stack programmers, JavaScript programmers, C#, data analysts, backend engineers, implementation and training, etc. “The same goes for information systems implementers and human resources generalists. These are positions that are in demand and relatively stable even in times of crisis. Many companies continue to invest in the development of technology products. We are looking for high quality talent in these areas,” said Liat Bentra Shushan. , Director of Career Development at AllJobs and Operator of Techit.

Sports technology company WSC Sports has five junior positions open at the time of this writing. The positions include two backend developer positions, two operational support positions, and one product position. “Despite the difficult situation in the country, many candidates are still interested in differentiating themselves. The amount of submissions and processes for each job is increasing,” WSC says Michal Eyal, Sports Talent Acquisition Team Leader. “We place emphasis on the training and growth of inexperienced people. As part of the company's growth in recent years, we hire juniors to our dedicated development team, and after about a year and a half, they are transferred to development positions in other teams within the company. Of course, we hire juniors in different departments within the organization to create growth opportunities and employee growth. ”

Overwolf, which employs 170 people in Israel and around the world, also has several openings for juniors. “In Israel, we are recruiting juniors for support and QA positions. In the current market, there are hundreds of candidates for each junior position in Israel,” said Dana Barzilay, Vice President of Human Resources at Overwolf. says Mr.

One way to gain experience and gain an edge in the youth market is to work for a company outside of Israel. For example, Greece. The Israel-Greece High-Tech Innovation Forum was recently launched by Nisha and the Israel-Greece Chamber of Commerce. This is a multi-year, two-way project that aims to create business cooperation between the two countries and, as a result, opportunities for technical workers from both countries. Among them are young Israeli workers who can do internships in Greece, giving them experience and skills when they return to work in Israel.

“We feel that younger generations are having a hard time finding jobs in the high-tech market these days, as companies these days are looking for experienced workers who can quickly integrate into their operations and help the company achieve its goals. At the same time, even when the market was at its peak, the Israeli state had difficulty integrating high-tech companies into technology companies, especially during periods of low demand. It has been a factor in recent years and there is no doubt that the tide will turn back,” said Dana Ravi, his CEO at Nisha Group, part of the human resources arm of Danel Group.

“Connections with neighboring countries help grow a two-way economy, and physical proximity makes it easier to do internships abroad and return to Israel. Also, Israeli companies that want to retain their employees “They will work temporarily in Greece, which is a two-hour flight away. This is a two-way personnel link between the two countries, which will ultimately support Israel's high-tech economy. Ravi added that the positions currently most in demand in Greece and potentially relevant for junior jobs are software, cybersecurity, systems and IT.

Another way to increase your chances of getting hired for a lower-level role is to incorporate yourself into training programs that partner with various technology companies where you can gain experience. Jessica Kane is a junior programmer at Flow Security, a cyber company acquired by CrowdStrike last week. “When I was 26 years old, I decided to pursue a career as a software engineer, but I couldn't shake the feeling that I had missed the train.Most of the developers competing for junior positions already had work experience. “The developers had practical experience. They worked as developers in various intelligence units in the IDF,” she says. After some research, she decided to join Israel Tech Challenge's career development program. During the program, she received training as a developer and also had the opportunity to connect with cyber companies to gain her experience.

“From the moment I was interviewed for this project, I knew I wanted to join the company as a full-time employee. I realized that I had a lot to teach and was surrounded by people who were just as passionate about teaching me. I was excited to learn. Every day I learned how to use new technologies and was expected to incorporate them into my work a few hours after learning them. The hard work I invested in the project showed. “And based on that hard work and the work and determination I showed in the field, they asked me to continue working at the company,” she says.

Despite market challenges, and perhaps because of them, Sulzer believes employers should give employees opportunities early in their careers. “Everyone who is a senior or a leader today was a junior at some point. Someone had to take them to work and believe in them.”

