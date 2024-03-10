Will women have to wait until 2061 to achieve equality? Not an option





Although some progress has been made in narrowing the gender gap in high-tech, science, and technology, it remains too large. The post-war Israeli economy does not have the privilege of giving up valuable and necessary resources that help businesses survive and grow the economy. Considering all this, accelerating the process of gender equality in the world of innovation requires active action at many levels, but now is not enough.

In the world of science and technology, intellectual property clearly indicates a company's level of innovation. Patents are like precision sensors that predict new technology trends, harbingers of trends that will soon dominate public discourse. For example, the current topic of creative artificial intelligence was preceded by a number of patents. However, patents are also indicative of social processes and can faithfully reflect the degree of women's involvement in the world of innovation and science. TAMAR LUZZATTO, Head of Business Development and Marketing, The Luzzatto Group (Credit: Adi Miller)

To understand the size of the gap, we turned to the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) latest report examining the global gender gap in patents. This report, published in 2023 and examining women's participation in the world of innovation and intellectual property, left us with an ambiguous impression. However, the study notes that women are closing the technology gap with men, with more women patenting their inventions in recent decades. However, disparities remain large and it will take many years to achieve gender equality. At the current pace, gender disparities in all areas related to international patent application (PCT) filings will be closed in “just” 40 years, the report says.

Incidentally, these data are consistent with another historical figure in the story of women and innovation: far fewer women than men win Nobel Prizes in science. As of 2023, she is one of only 64 women out of 1,000 recipients, or 6.4%, to have received this prestigious award. Furthermore, most of the laureates have won the Nobel Peace Prize and the Prize for Literature, and only 25 women have won the Nobel Prize for Science. One woman, Marie Curie, won this award twice. Later she returns to her.

Improved historical perspective

The most important statistic to emerge from this report is that, from a historical perspective, the status of women inventors is improving. Between 2000 and 2020, the number of patents in which at least one woman participated increased from less than 20% to more than 30%. The main increase observed is due to an increase in the proportion of mixed teams filing patents. The report also sheds light on women's working habits, stating that in reality women tend to work alone or in mixed groups with men. A female team made up entirely of female inventors is extremely rare.

Other findings from the report show that women inventors are often concentrated in specific industries, such as biotechnology and chemistry, with a focus on food and medicine. In fields such as mechanical engineering and software, female inventors are noticeably underrepresented, with more in academia (21%) than in the private sector (14%).

Another encouraging statistic shows that the growth rate of women's innovation has increased, especially over the past five years. At the same time, unfortunately, this pace is not enough. Considering the current growth rate, parity will be reached in 2061, 37 years from now, as mentioned above.

Therefore, the images are mixed. Progress is being made, and it is welcome, but it is too slow. This means that we cannot wait for social processes to mature gradually, but must take real action to accelerate them.

The gender gap in Israel's high-tech industry speaks volumes

And what is happening in Israel? Unfortunately, due to a lack of data on the gender of inventors, Israel still lacks data on intellectual property and gender, and the Patent Office has only recently begun investigating the gender gap. However, the assumption is that the situation in Israel is fundamentally no different from that in other parts of the world.

At the same time, it is also possible to observe it from another perspective in order to know our situation. It is an investigation of the gender gap in the Israeli tech ecosystem.

According to the 2020 Innovation Agency report, when it comes to gender equality, Israel's high-tech industry is not only lagging behind, but also gaining some ground. Only about a third of women are employed in Israel's high-tech industry. Unfortunately, this percentage has not increased over the years. In fact, women are underrepresented in the tech industry and at every stage of working within the industry. More than that, the proportion of women as founders of startups and partnerships in capital funds declines as they move up to senior positions. Globally, compared to other innovation centers around the world, Israel lags behind both in technological entrepreneurship and in the amount of capital successfully raised, with women underrepresented.

Including women in management is essential for survival and financing

Beyond the issues of values ​​and equality, it is essential to understand that there are also economic losses. In the current situation, financial loss is more important than ever and is not a privilege.

The IVC and Google for Startups report published in 2023 provides some enlightening data. For example, we find that the more heterogeneous the gender of a startup's founder group, the better its chances of survival and ability to raise capital.

The report found that startups founded by women had a significantly higher survival rate, with a survival rate of 53% from 2002 to 2021, compared to 51% for businesses founded by men. However, the survival rate was highest for companies whose founding group included both women and men, at 56%. The meaning is clear. Women in key positions greatly contribute to the durability and strength of a company. Their integration should therefore be of clear existential benefit to all stakeholders in Israel and all companies around the world.

The data on the scope of funding is even more impressive. According to the report, mixed-gender teams raised more funds than all-male teams (on average from 2012 to 2022). There is no need to say more about the need to include women or the disadvantages of all-male teams, because the data speaks for itself.

proactive action required

If so, what conclusions can be drawn from our review? Progress has been made in narrowing the gender gap in science and technology, but the gap remains wide. Too big. The pace of change is also unsatisfactory, and no one has the patience to wait until 2061 to close the gap, for example in patents. Similarly, the postwar Israeli economy does not have the privilege of giving up resources that help businesses survive. The bottom line is that given the potential of women in the world of innovation, we have no right to wait, and of course not in Israel in 2024.

What did Marie Curie say? She says, “I never look at the work I've done. I always look at what still needs to be done.”

So what should you do? In our opinion, it is necessary to act on several levels simultaneously. First, we need to carry out educational and informative activities to encourage girls and women to enter the fields of science and technology and advance within technical and scientific organizations. The more women are motivated and the more success stories and inspiring women we see, the more women will enter science, technology and high-tech employment.

Furthermore, countries need to understand that this is a vital economic national interest, so they should incentivize employers for gender diversity and, at both the legislative and enforcement level, fight discrimination in pay and conditions of employment. decisive measures should be taken against this.

The last and most important part is up to us women. As with any problem, the first step is recognizing that a problem exists. We need to read the data in front of us with open eyes and understand that we all have a responsibility to change this sad reality, and that it is within our power to do so. Whether it's by requesting to be mentioned as an inventor when you're involved in an invention, by setting future goals for holding an important position, or to increase the chances of success for the company you work for. The same goes for asking them to participate in fundraising. Data supports you. And a word to all the “successful” women out there. The responsibility of being a leader for the next generation and an example of personal success is a great one, but it is a shared responsibility that we must all take wholeheartedly.

The war in Gaza proved even more strongly what we have known for a long time. Contrary to outdated or gloomy opinions, women have proven time and time again that they are just as capable as men, integrate well into all elite combat units, and deliver a variety of accomplishments. Important achievements. Israeli society must internalize this lesson and apply it to all areas of life, especially innovation.

Dr. Esther Luzzatto is a patent attorney and CEO of Luzzatto Group, Israel's oldest intellectual property and patent group. Senior Tamar Luzzatto is responsible for group business development and marketing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-791193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos