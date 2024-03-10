Optimize Google Ads without keywords





Keywords were once the core targeting mechanism for Google search campaigns. Keywords influenced searchers' needs and advertisers' ads and landing pages. However, the importance of keywords has declined over the past decade due to a variety of reasons, including:

Less accurate match type. Intent-focused smart bidding. Campaign type without keywords.

Keywords are still important (and necessary) for standard search campaigns. Additionally, other entities increasingly determine the success of an account. Keyword queries alone cannot reveal searcher intent.

Here's how to future-proof your Google Ads account beyond keywords.

Inaccurate match type

problem:

For exact match and phrase match campaigns, only ads with exact keywords were shown. For example, if you bid on the exact match “baseball gloves,” your ad will only show if a searcher enters the same query. Phrase match bidding only shows ads that contain the exact words in the same order.

Over time, Google introduced the following relaxed variants for similar queries:

Singular and plural forms (“baseball” glove), misspellings (“baseeball” glove), and close variations (“catcher” glove).

Combining broad match keywords with smart bidding is becoming more common. Google says it takes into account a user's recent searches, the content of the landing page, and other keywords within the ad group. So a broad match ad for “Low Carb Diet Plan” will appear if:

“No Carbohydrate Meals'', “Low Carb Diet'', “Mediterranean Diet Book'', “How to Cut Carbs for Beginners'', “No Carb Meals''.

solution:

Think of your keywords as your theme, your starting point. For example, a phrase match bid for “baseball gloves” might trigger a search for “baseball gloves under $100.” However, Google knows searcher preferences and may display ads accordingly, so an advertiser whose gloves cost more than his $100 may choose not to assign negative keywords. You can also. Perhaps the searcher performed the query with or without price, indicating (to Google) that they prefer gloves that cost $100 or more. This leads to the next point.

Smart bidding focused on intent

problem:

Manual bidding gives advertisers the most control over their bidding. An example is setting a maximum amount for each keyword. Additionally, advertisers can make changes such as increasing their mobile bids by 20%. But these manual tactics are becoming obsolete as we shift from words to intent.

solution:

Google's Smart Bidding uses artificial intelligence to optimize conversions and revenue. Google's AI tracks hundreds of signals and automatically adds device and location modifiers to show the right ads to the right people. Advertisers with the most sales between 1pm and 5pm may automatically see their bids increase during this time.

The actual keywords aren't that important. The typically information-centric query “Search for baseball gloves” might show ads for baseball gloves if the searcher's previous query was shopping-related.

Campaign type without keywords

problem:

The rise of look-alike variants and smart bidding can obscure advertisers' keyword gaps. However, Google claims that there are billions of searches every day, of which 15% are new queries. Even for large accounts, it's impossible to bid on every existing or future keyword.

solution:

Shopping, Dynamic Search Ads, and P-MAX campaigns display ads in Google search results. None use keywords, instead focusing on other elements. Shopping and Dynamic Search campaigns display ads based on the advertiser's product feed attributes and site content. Even P-MAX, which advertises on Google's Display Network and search, relies on signals provided by advertisers.

This means search intent, rather than keywords, now determines which ads are shown.

