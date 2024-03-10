11 Best Mario Day Deals on Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories





March 10th is Mario Day because it resembles the name of the world's most jumping plumber. This is an opportunity for Nintendo to typically sell Mario World games, as well as gaming consoles and accessories at discounted prices. We've compiled a list of the best deals below. Most items end by his March 17th, but some items may be sold out or expire a little earlier.

For more picks and recommendations, check out our many buying guides, including Best Nintendo Switch Games, Best Cozy Games, and Best Nintendo Switch Accessories.

console sale

Nintendo has announced that the console sale will begin on March 10th. The retailer will be offering a $25 gift card with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch console. Although specific details have not yet been shared, participating retailers are expected to include Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

It's rare to see a full cash discount on Nintendo Switch OLED (8/10, WIRED Recommends). This model features a 7-inch display, an improved kickstand, and 64 GB of internal storage. Our list of the best accessories for Nintendo Switch includes suggestions to help you trick out your new console.

game sale

This game is a WIRED favorite. It's fun for players of all ages, regardless of how much Mario Kart you've played before. Up to 7 enemies can be lashed with red seashells or banana peels.

What could be more fun than competing to earn more stars while beating your friends in mini-games? Do it in new levels with fresh RNG elements. Up to 4 people can play locally at the same time. Online play is also available for those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Click here to learn more about our services.

This fun multiplayer game can also be used as an at-home workout. If you've ever wanted to obliterate Toad in a tennis match, now's your time to shine.

Another WIRED favorite, Luigi's Mansion is probably the most fun game you can play with a vacuum cleaner. There's a fun couch co-op mode where a second player takes control of a spectral gooey version of Luigi and helps him solve puzzles. And looting is fun! Locally it can be played by 1 or 2 players, but there is also an online version that supports up to 8 players.

This cozy platformer is like a puzzle-solving treasure hunt. You can complete the stages alone, or you can hand the controller to your sofa mate and have him play co-op with you. I especially like the Mellow mode, which makes gameplay a little easier and relaxing.

This golf game supports up to 4 players. It features stylized courses and plenty of characters to play against. Each character has their own special shot and special move, and there's also a fun battle golf mode where the stakes are even higher.

Sale on accessories, toys, etc.

Typically, Nintendo Switch Online free trials are for one week, so you can extend it for an additional week. It's not limited to new users, so even if you previously had a trial membership, this offer will still apply. As the name suggests, this service allows you to play games online. For more information on Nintendo Switch Online, check out our game subscription guide.

The deal is part of Samsung's major sale. If your Switch doesn't have a microSD card, this is a solid deal for a high-capacity card. It adds tons of space to your console for less than usual.

This basic controller doesn't have the rumble feature or some of the features found on the Pro controller, but it's affordable and works well. The back has a headphone jack and two programmable shortcut buttons. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

This LEGO set includes a buildable course, as well as Princess Peach, Remy, and Yellow Toad figures. The Peach figure also has an LCD screen and built-in speakers. You can combine this set with LEGO Luigi and Mario to create a two-player game. Both sets are on sale for $48 as well, but they're discounted more often than the Peach set.

