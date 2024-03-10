AI tackles marine habitat restoration plans and food waste: This week’s sustainability success story





This weekly series explores how companies and sustainability experts are working to deliver on five key pillars across their campaigns: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and sustainability leadership. Illustrated.

Across the UK and around the world, leading businesses, cities, states and regions are taking action to go green. Here we round up his five positive sustainability stories of the week.

Energy: Lloyds Banking Group signs major solar power PPA

Large companies have announced that power purchase agreements (PPAs) with wind and solar power plant developers and operators will collectively reach a record 46GW in 2023, up 12% year-on-year.

Continuing this trend into 2024, Lloyds Banking Group this week signed a 10-year deal to source electricity from two UK solar farms managed by developer Low Carbon.

The array, based in Hampshire and Staffordshire, will generate 50GWh of renewable electricity a year for purchase by Lloyds from 2025. Lloyds already sources 100% renewable electricity, but aims to increase its share from PPAs and reduce its share from tariffs to contribute. Towards reproducible additionality.

Marco Versupui, Head of Low Carbon at Power Management, said: “Developing a range of financing options to move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy is critical to making progress in tackling climate change.” said. Our partnership with Lloyds helps address this challenge and provides a blueprint for what can be achieved when commercial banks and renewable energy developers work together.

Resources: Accor Group deploys AI-powered solution to reduce food waste

Food waste accounts for at least 6% of the world's annual emissions, with the United Nations estimating the proportion to be closer to 8%. Many companies are aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by pledging to reduce food waste by at least half over the next decade.

International hotel operator Accor Group is committed to reducing food waste by 60% by 2030 compared to 2019 baselines, and is using a digital tracking system with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. is being introduced.

Developed by Orbisk, the system identifies which ingredients are discarded and also records the amount and time. This data can be used to train your kitchen team to improve efficiency without impacting the guest experience.

Orbisk claims that each hotel that installs its technology can reduce emissions by at least 15,000 kilograms per year. His trials at 10 locations in Europe resulted in a 22% reduction in food waste.

said Amy Ferguson, Vice President of Luxury, Lifestyle and Global Partnerships at Accords. At hotels where we have implemented this technology, we have found that food waste has become a hot topic among kitchen teams. The environmental and economic impacts are significant, especially when technology is deployed globally. ”

Mobility: FedEx adds dozens of EVs to its fleet in Spain

Logistics giant FedEx has ordered 33 new Mercedes-Benz Esprinter vans for use across Spain as it aims to make 100% of its global new car orders fully electric by 2030.

The company also began installing one new charging point for each new electric vehicle (EV) operating from FedEx Express stations in Madrid and Barcelona. 16 of the EVs are already deployed in Madrid, and the remaining 17 will be delivered to Barcelona train station in the coming weeks.

Ian Silverton, Managing Director, Ground Operations, FedEx Express Spain, said these two locations are key to our network and these new vehicles will help us move towards more sustainable operations in both cities. said.

FedEx has already added Mercedes-Benz eS printers to its fleet in London and Amsterdam. It also plans to add 28 ships to its Paris-based fleet this year.

Built environment: Grosvenor renovates 1 million sq ft building in London

The UK's official climate advisory body, the Committee on Climate Change, has repeatedly warned that energy inefficiencies in countries building stocks risk jeopardizing their ability to meet legally binding emissions reduction targets. .

Taking proactive action is Grosvenor UK's real estate business, which recently confirmed it had successfully refurbished 1 million sq ft of space across its office space over three years.

Renovation projects have made more than 360 buildings more energy efficient. Of these, 70% were commercial and 30% residential. Interventions include insulation, glazing upgrades, and moving to low-energy lighting. In addition, Grosvenor Property UK has decommissioned his 55 boilers and replaced them with alternative heating systems that do not use fossil fuels.

The company now hopes to renovate an additional 250,000 square feet of space this year.

Ed Green, Sustainability Director at Grosvenor Property UK, said: “Simple, cost-effective changes can significantly reduce energy demand and improve the sustainability of buildings. Acting now to make simple, straightforward and low-cost changes will This is a more effective approach than postponing activities until a complete refurbishment of the building is possible.”

Business Leadership: Purina outlines ocean restoration plan including seagrass and oyster reefs

Globally, seagrass meadows are being lost at a rate of approximately 7% per year due to challenges such as pollution, fishing, and climate change. This reduces the ocean's ability to sequester carbon and fuels broader biodiversity loss.

Pet food brand Purina has launched a plan to restore 1,000 hectares of marine habitat across Europe by 2030 to protect the habitats it relies on for raw materials. Its habitat has been confirmed in the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal, and environmental conservation efforts have been confirmed in other areas as well. Ratings in the UK and Germany.

Support local NGOs and innovators such as the Seagrass consortium to deliver key projects. Other areas of focus beyond seagrass include working with Oyster Haven to build lost oyster reefs and preventing overgrazing of seaweed by sea urchins.

Kerstin Schmieduch, Director of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Purina Europes, said: Marine biodiversity is in dramatic decline, requiring collective recovery efforts. At Purina, we are committed to doing our part to address the loss of marine biodiversity in our extended supply chain. Together with our partners, we are therefore playing an active role in supporting the restoration of large marine habitats in Europe.

