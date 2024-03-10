Israeli cybersecurity company shares tips to avoid cyberattacks





Israeli cybersecurity company Sygnia has revealed new details about the hacker group known as BlackCat. The group, which first became active in November 2021, focuses on attacks on high-profile multi-sector and international organizations. Sygnia investigated this suspicious activity on her BlackCat network and ultimately determined it to be a financial extortion attack involving a large-scale information breach.

The Sygnia team, led by Oren Biederman, a senior expert in cyber incident detection and response, details step-by-step every action taken by BlackCat Group during the attack on its customers. The researchers also offer advice to organizations and businesses on how to proactively protect themselves from similar attacks. This is based on defensive operations performed against his Sygnia client in 2023 when he was attacked by BlackCat.

Like other hacker groups, BlackCat employs a ransomware-as-a-service business model that allows partners to leverage their tools and infrastructure for extortion attacks.

Sygnia's preliminary investigation reveals signs of a ransomware attack that could potentially encrypt all company information. Ultimately, the cyber attack was thwarted by immediate action by his client's IT team, primarily blocking all inbound and outbound traffic to and from central network assets.

As the hackers were unable to fully execute the attack or erase any trace of evidence within the network, Sygnia's extensive investigation resulted in unique findings regarding BlackCat's modes of operation, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It was done. In this case, the affected organization blocked Internet access from within the organization's internal network, but not from the organization's cloud environment. The two environments were linked via Azure Express Route, allowing the attackers to bypass corporate firewalls and maintain access to the victim's network. Projection of Cyber ​​Code onto a Hooded Man (Example) (Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Sygnia CEO shares practical tips to avoid cyberattacks

Sharing Sygnia's recent activity, Biedermann said, “We have identified a trend of attacking large enterprises by attacking third parties with less strong security. It shows how important it is to carefully map and restrict access providers.” Minimum necessary.

Organizations should have a predefined plan to mitigate ransomware attacks. In this case, the threat was unable to encrypt the network because the victim immediately tried to block Internet access as a mitigation. There is no doubt that blocking Internet connectivity in large networks is a difficult task for network administrators who at the same time need to maintain the business continuity of their companies, but continued efforts in this direction can make a difference. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-790501 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos