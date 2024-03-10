Google casually acknowledges the existence of Pixel 8a





Summary While Google confirmed the existence of the Pixel 8a, it also said that the recently removed battery information section will return to mid-ranger and newer Pixels. The battery information page was first added in Android 14 QPR1 last year, but was recently mysteriously removed in Android 14 QPR2. Google could announce the Pixel 8a in May, based on Google's recent invitation to its June I/O Connect event in Berlin.

Google Pixel 8a is expected to debut in the coming months, possibly at I/O 2024. There's not much we know about this device other than what we've gleaned from pre-launch leaks and unofficial renders of the mid-ranger. However, one Google employee has revealed that his recently removed Android feature is set to return on his Pixel 8a and newer devices.

Related Google is raising its own prices out of the budget smartphone market Despite competitive pricing across the industry, Google continues to raise prices on its Pixel A series.

This is the first time Google has openly acknowledged the existence of a midranger, but it's not really a big secret considering the release schedule of the company's last few Pixel A-series phones. This fact is[設定]>[端末情報]>[バッテリー情報]Inside[バッテリー情報]It happened after several users reported that the page disappeared (via 9to5Google ). To this, a Google employee simply replied:

Status: Not fixed (intended behavior)

This is a WAI (works as intended) because this page is only enabled on Pixel 8a and above.

The battery information page was made available in the early beta of Android 14 QPR1 last year, but was mysteriously removed after the recent Android 14 QPR2 release. This battery statistics section didn't provide a lot of information about the battery, only showing the battery's manufacturing date and number of cycles, as shown below.

Battery information section now removed

Nevertheless, some people were understandably wondering why it was removed, but we've heard from Google that this was the intended behavior. The good news here is that this battery information section will return for Pixel 8a and newer models.

However, providing basic information about the health of your Pixel's battery doesn't seem like a heavy lifting that should be limited to newer hardware. Perhaps Google will change its mind on this issue, especially since its issue tracker is flooded with comments from his Pixel users.

There are still some unknowns about the Pixel 8a, but preliminary reports on the phone's price don't inspire much confidence. Google has already sent out invitations to his I/O Connect, which will be held in Berlin this year in June, so the May announcement could happen again. I/O Connect serves as a follow-up to the main His I/O event and last year was held in Miami, Amsterdam and Bangalore on separate dates after His I/O 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-8a-confirmed-issue-tracker-battery-info/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos