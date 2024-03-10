What you need to know about Shapiros' proposed $10.3 million agriculture program





An open-ended proposal by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro to donate millions of dollars to make Pennsylvania's agricultural industry more innovative is stirring skepticism and hope among lawmakers and farmers.

Shapiro wants to use $10.3 million to create a grant program that would drive savings across the agriculture sector by giving companies access to better equipment, technology and state resources. In his budget proposal, he cited a methane digester that turns waste into energy on a Juniata County farm as an example of an initiative the grant could support.

The state Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, has not yet identified what projects will receive funding and is unlikely to release details unless the proposal is included in the budget, the longtime agriculture secretary said. Russell Redding, who served as the president, said this at a Congressional hearing last month.

The funding also could create two new staff positions at his agency to help farmers find existing programs for conservation and innovation. Most of the money will go to farmers, Redding said at an event in Lancaster County with Shapiro in early February. Mr. Shapiro is proposing a total of $599.8 million in funding for his agency.

There are about 49,000 farms in Pennsylvania, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture released last month by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is surveyed every five years. The latest statistics reflect a decrease of 4,100 cases since 2017.

Agriculture remains one of Pennsylvania's top industries, but it faces challenges as Pennsylvania's veteran farmers age and younger farmers face financial barriers such as rising supply and equipment costs. ing. Climate change also makes it difficult for farmers to plan for the long term.

Pennsylvania already has grant and loan programs in place to help with agricultural research, start-up costs and business development for young farmers. The methane digester mentioned in the governor's budget speech was funded through existing public programs.

Redding said the innovation proposal complements these efforts.

He told state senators he has long talked about creating such a fund. He won agricultural research funding. We've had the DCED economic development program and other initiatives, but nothing that could be called innovation.

Industry sources told Spotlight PA they welcomed the support.

David Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairy Association, said innovation allows farmers to fine-tune their operations.

Projects and equipment to enhance farm operations and reduce waste vary in price and resources to build.

New Morning Farm in Fulton County uses a forced air system for faster cooling and better storage of produce. The system, which costs a few hundred dollars and includes a blower that draws cold air from the refrigerated area, can be easily replicated in facilities of various sizes, said Adam Mihalik, the 95-acre farm's field manager.

The biggest challenge was finding research to design the system, he told Spotlight PA.

No grant money is needed for the $200 project, Mihalik said. You need access to information.

Still, Mihalik isn't opposed to the state spending money on programs that help farmers find ways to optimize their operations, especially small-scale operations. He said having access to better cooling systems to store produce would be a big help to farmers' bottom lines.

Republican lawmakers say the governor's $48.3 billion spending plan is fiscally irresponsible. But investing in agriculture has bipartisan support.

It is difficult for farmers to spend thousands of dollars on one piece of equipment. Another grant opportunity that could offset costs and increase profits is one supported by state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-Beaver), he told Spotlight Pennsylvania.

He chairs the state Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and also operates his family's farm in western Pennsylvania.

Other lawmakers, like state Rep. Dan Mohr (R-Adams), want to know what initiatives would qualify for innovation funding before supporting proposed spending. He also wants the administration to demonstrate a clear need before lawmakers approve the program.

I don't want to hear the Secretary of Agriculture say, “Give me this taxpayer money and then figure out how to spend it later,'' Mohr told Spotlight PA. That's not the way government is supposed to work.

The Commonwealth Foundation opposes the proposed innovation programme. Andrew Holman, a policy analyst at a conservative think tank, said he thought most farmers probably wouldn't benefit from the dollar. He argued that the funds would likely be directed to private companies or individuals based on political sensibilities.

The Commonwealth Foundation supports adjusting agricultural taxes and regulations rather than giving the industry more money. The report argues that Pennsylvania should increase the cap on net operating loss carryforwards, which allow businesses to deduct one year's losses from future profits. Pennsylvania's cap is lower than the federal cap.

State Rep. Mike Starra (D-Lancaster), who co-sponsored the innovation proposal with Mr. Shapiro and Mr. Redding, said his father worked as a farm equipment engineer. Sturla told Spotlight PA that he sees the proposal as an opportunity for Pennsylvania to encourage practices that increase agricultural productivity in an environmentally responsible way.

He also serves on the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a tri-state legislative body that works on water restoration, and said he believes investments in more innovative agriculture can reduce runoff that pollutes waterways.

Starus is willing to have grant applicants explain how their equipment and technology will increase production or reduce pollution. But he said lawmakers should trust the farmers making the requests.

The first is that you have limits. It's not revolutionary. And we legislators are innovators. I know that's not the case because I've been there long enough, Sturla said of lawmakers setting strict requirements. I believe in the entrepreneurial innovation of farmers and the companies that surround them, saying, “Get creative and give us some funding.''

Adams County orchard officials said using mobile platforms instead of ladders allows them to manage the trees' fruit more efficiently. Ben Wenk, a seventh-generation farmer at Three Springs Fruit Farm, said he's interested in the equipment, but his farm of more than 300 acres isn't ready for it yet.

Orchards need to be planted in line with technology, he said.

Three Springs is considering vertical integration to accommodate the agricultural industry's shift toward processed products and farming, activities that make farms a place to visit. Decades ago, Wenk said, when his grandfather ran the farm, they would load their produce into a truck and drive it a short distance away to earn money for the product.

These types of business models are slowly becoming exhausted in terms of viability, he said. Returns are not what they used to be.

Now, their apples are sent to local processors, where they are made into juice, sauce or cider and sold in retail stores across the country, Wenk said. Efficiency subsidies could help, he said, but to really make a difference, farms need the resources to grow specialty crops.

90.5 WESA is partnered with Spotlight PA, a reader-funded, collaborative newsroom that produces responsible journalism across Pennsylvania. For more information, visit spotlightpa.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/environment-energy/2024-03-10/shapiros-agriculture-innovation-program-pa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos