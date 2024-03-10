Anand Mahindra: Startups need regulators as partners, not taskmasters, says Anand Mahindra





Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said start-ups in the country were getting lost in the maze of existing regulations and controls that were sometimes applied retrospectively, making it easier for start-ups to do business. I asked.

Mr. Mahindra delivered the 4th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on the role of industry in building a resilient and resurgent India, where government and industry work together to achieve scale, innovation and global reach. He emphasized the importance of working hard.

Why not make life simpler for innovators who are unicorns? he said. Regulators need to work as partners and facilitators, rather than being seen as taskmasters. To revive India, we need to encourage an astronomical amount of innovation, and the fewer obstacles there are to hinder it, the better. Mahindra said he has spoken to several startups about the issue and almost all of them mentioned existing regulations and controls. He said it would help if the policies were beneficial, considering that the government is working on increasing the ease of doing business for investors.

Mahindra will be the first business leader to speak at an event organized by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Mahindra's comments come in the backdrop of recent run-ins with some startups with regulators, demanding less compliance burdens. HE FIND INTERESTING STORIES Mahindra said he praised the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This plan has given us the courage to build capacity. I would argue that this is a powerful vehicle for partnership. He recommended that the scheme be rolled out more widely to ensure wider coverage of the industry.

Highlighting the factors affecting competitiveness in manufacturing, Mahindra said land costs, utility costs and logistics costs all contribute to the lack of competitiveness.

He appreciated that the efficiency of Indian ports is now close to the highest in the world. However, logistics is a very important part of our cost structure and requires further management. He said a greater focus on improving cost structures and further advancing the port model would provide synergies for the industry.

Mahindra also sought government support for global expansion. Through bigger budgets and effective marketing, Made in India must become a globally recognized brand, he said.

Another way to expand global influence is through international aid linked to Indian industry, he suggested. We provide significant aid to developing countries. If this is coupled with purchases from Indian manufacturers, it could help open doors for Indian companies in a closed market, he said.

Mahindra also said that even though multinationals are putting pressure on policymakers to give them an advantage through free trade agreements (FTAs), smart FTAs ​​are the best way to maintain a level playing field for Indian companies. He said a free trade agreement was necessary.

Mahindra suggested making business an instrument of foreign policy, citing the example of India seeking to take pole position on climate change, especially after last year's G20 meeting. He said the private sector has led the development of many innovative measures.

Mahindra said the private sector has lagged behind on risk and investment, and India's recent growth has been disproportionately driven by government investment, as the industry is risk-averse from India's colonial past. He pointed out that

In business, we become risk-averse and cling to tried-and-true truths rather than charting new paths. It makes us fear failure. He said that once you have jakaas (loosely translated means “amazing!”), you settle on jugaad. We have been living with this ascribed inferiority complex for far too long. It's time for a change.

Mahindra said simply catching up in scale and innovation will take too long. Can we use a secret weapon to earn true respect? We in Indian business have a secret weapon that few other countries have: the Brahmastra. Brahmastra, he said, is a purpose-driven force that derives benefits in ways that positively impact lives.

