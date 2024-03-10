



Chip manufacturing machine Photo: VCG

In order to prevent China's high-quality development, the United States has used various means to suppress China's semiconductor industry and other high-tech fields. In a recent move, the US considered blacklisting another Chinese semiconductor maker to curb growth.

Analysts said the United States is unlikely to change its strategy to hinder China's rise and that China should persist in its pursuit of technological independence.

Bloomberg reported on Saturday that the U.S. is considering adding Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to the so-called Entity List to limit Chinese companies' access to U.S. supplies, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Ta.

Hefei-based CXMT is China's leading manufacturer of dynamic random access memory chips. The company's memory chips are widely used in computer servers and internet-connected electric vehicles.

Bloomberg named CXMT's competitors as Micron Technology of the United States, Samsung Electronics of South Korea, and SK Hynix.

Analysts said the US has once again used the Entity List card to recklessly crack down on China's high-tech sector. Attacks on China's semiconductor industry have expanded to include many advanced technology areas, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Shenzhen-based Huawei, Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. were earlier placed on the Entity List.

Bloomberg reports, citing an interview with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul of Texas, that potential U.S. sanctions against CXMT are the Biden administration's response to Huawei's chip breakthrough in 2023. Ta.

“Until the United States gains the upper hand in competition with China in all technology fields, there is no sign of abating in America's high-tech war against China, even if the crackdown harms America's own interests,” said Beijing Press Director Zhang Xiaolong. Stated. The Institute of Advanced Technology, based in , told the Global Times on Sunday.

Zhang noted that the United States knows it cannot “decouple” from China, but is becoming increasingly nervous given China's rapid technological advances.

Although the US has repeatedly said it has no interest in decoupling with China, the US government announced new restrictions on exports of high-end AI chips to China in October 2023. In August 2023, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order blocking US high-tech investments in China.

The United States continues to escalate its technology attacks against China, showing that its previous policies have failed to achieve its objectives, veteran communications observer Ma Jihua told the Global Times on Sunday.

“It must be said that the United States has been and is still going crazy with its stranglehold on China's semiconductor industry. Chinese companies should be prepared and hope that the United States will ease its attacks,” Ma said. It shouldn't be done.”

Analysts have called on the U.S. government to lift its stranglehold on Chinese companies in the high-tech sector to avoid disrupting global industry and supply chains. The two leaders also called on China to strive for self-reliance in technological innovation through enhanced international cooperation in the face of endless sanctions imposed by the United States.

This year, China has made scientific research and technological innovation a priority for economic development.

The 2024 Government Work Report states that China will strive to achieve faster development of new high-quality productivity through upgrading industries and supply chains, fostering emerging and future-oriented industries, and promoting the growth of the digital economy. said.

China is currently actively developing cutting-edge AI, quantum computing, and biopharmaceuticals, Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.

“These cutting-edge technologies are expected to help China break the US blockade on science and technology and achieve self-reliance,” Wang said.

Analysts pointed out that China's development of new high-quality production capacity is picking up pace and has achieved remarkable results.

According to the Ministry of Finance, from 2018 to 2023, national fiscal spending in science and technology increased from 832.7 billion yuan ($115.94 billion) to 1.6 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202403/1308545.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos