Save money and climate by making products last longer





Nik Sawe is a policy analyst for Industry at Energy Innovation, a nonpartisan energy and climate policy think tank. Energy Innovations' new book, Zero-Carbon Industry, is the definitive guide to the breakthrough technologies that will transform the manufacturing sector and the policies that can accelerate the global transition to a clean industry.

A public hearing will be held on the state's proposed Digital Right to Repair Act on January 13, 2020, at Gardner Auditorium in Boston. By 2020, advances in vehicle technology and stricter regulations from automakers will mean that more than 90% of new cars will have the following features: By wirelessly transmitting real-time diagnostic and repair information to automakers, Massachusetts auto consumers today enjoy the ability to have their vehicle repaired at a trusted independent repair shop or repair it themselves. The right to choose is under threat. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)Boston Globe via Getty Images

We all know the pain of having a gadget or appliance fail and spending hours or days trying to figure out the best way to fix it. However, for many products, consumers do not have the right to repair these things themselves. Companies from AppleAAPL to John Deere have gone to great lengths to make third-party repairs difficult or impossible. But this strategy is not only expensive for consumers, but also terrible for the planet. Now, states are fighting back with laws that provide independent repair shops and individuals with the support they need to keep devices working, without directly involving manufacturers.

In order for your purchases to last a long time, they must be of high quality and repairable. However, we live in an era where electronic devices, appliances, and even automobiles have short shelf lives and are manufactured using arcane methods to prevent repairs by anyone other than the manufacturer. While companies cite data security and trade secrets as grounds for restricting access to their products, this practice also creates a lucrative secondary market for product support and the end-of-life (and therefore replacement) of aging products. maintain control over time) and encourage turnover and disposal.

Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere has long required farmers to visit authorized service centers for even simple repairs hidden behind software locks, but such centers are extremely rare and only 530 There was only one retail chain for every million acres of farmland. In 2023, John Deere loosened self-repair restrictions with the caveat that states would not pass actual laws granting the right to repair. The physical design of the device can also hinder repair. Apple, Dell, and other laptops often have drives and RAM welded directly to the motherboard.

Fawson replaces the gathering point after rebuilding the header on a 9750 STS combine at the MV Equipment Dealer in Burlington, Colorado. Joe Amon, The Denver Post (Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)The Denver Post, Getty Images

Our collective exhaustion with these practices is fueled by the growing popularity of online communities like the subreddit r/BuyItForLife, DIY tutorials on YouTube, and websites like iFixIt, which compiles manuals for everything from phones to cars to tractors. It is clear from the fact that

More than 30 states have now taken positions proposing a right to repair law in 2023. Currently, six states already have aggressive programs in place, and others have passed legislation, including California, New York, Minnesota, and most recently, Oregon. California's Right to Repair law is considered one of the strongest, with three years of support, including spare parts and information, for devices priced between $50 and $99, and seven years for eligible devices costing more than $100. support is required. Other states focus on different technologies, such as automobiles, farm equipment, and power wheelchairs.

Apple supported California's law, a pivot from previous opposition, but the tech giant resisted Oregon's efforts. At issue is a practice called “parts pairing,” which is becoming increasingly common in products such as Apple's, where parts are now recognized as having mismatched serial numbers. Comes with built-in microcontroller. If the correct part or proprietary software is not used, the device's software may lock its functionality during replacement. Replacing the battery or screen on the latest iPhone 15 Max without Apple's system configuration tools can break everything from battery life measurements to Face ID and auto brightness. By taking a position on part pairing, Apple increases the possibility of third-party parts and repairs in Oregon, which raises security concerns, he said.

This is probably why many state laws exempt medical devices and motor vehicles. The Maine and Massachusetts bills explicitly target auto repair and passed with overwhelming votes of 84% and 75%, respectively. Massachusetts aimed to create an open data platform that would allow independent parties to access the information they need to repair cars. However, this has raised concerns that vehicle systems could become even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. In response, Kia Motors and Subaru disabled their telematics systems in the state, causing emergency roadside assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, and collision notifications to no longer function in some vehicles, much to the consternation of owners.

Opposition from manufacturers has also narrowed the scope of some laws. New York's law originally covered a wide range of products, including farm equipment, but was narrowed to focus on a set of common household appliances. The law only applies to products sold after mid-2023. California and Minnesota laws apply equally to products sold after mid-2021, avoiding older devices. Still, some estimates suggest the law could save New Yorkers more than $300 a year.

Right to repair laws can save the climate along with our wallets. Aging electronic products that end up in landfills as e-waste result in a large carbon footprint. E-waste-related greenhouse gases increased by 53% from 2014 to 2020, accounting for 580 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 alone. This equates to more than 129 million petrol cars driven that year. CO2 emissions from electronic waste are expected to increase to approximately 852 million tonnes per year by 2030.

A dozer transports rubbish at the Shelford Landfill, Recycling and Composting Center near Canterbury, England, August 23, 2007. Operated by Viridor Waste Management, Shelford Landfill receives 200 truckloads of 2,100 tonnes of waste per day. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)Getty Images

Right-to-repair legislation can also create a circular economy where products benefit from longer lifespans and easier refurbishment, keeping them in service longer. For companies wanting to reduce their CO2 emissions, these policies join other policies that extend manufacturers' responsibilities, such as leasing, upfront disposal fees, and take-back programs. Fueled by the ever-expanding online shopping experience, a staggering £9.5 billion of returned products will end up in landfill in 2022, so it's important to get the most out of your products.

And this is not just a US fight; the repair movement is a global effort, and the European Union is one of its strongest champions. France, in particular, implemented a repairability index in 2021, opposed Apple's part-mixing practices, and even granted subsidies for shoe and clothing repairs. Although there is still room for improvement in the repairability index that manufacturers can self-score, countries are moving in the right direction. Canada unanimously approved the Right to Repair Bill in the House of Commons in October.

2023 is a great year for U.S. states to advance hard-earned right-to-repair legislation, with numerous legislative actions on the horizon. 2024 promises to bring more electricity to consumers in many parts of the world. Take a look at the list of states fighting back against proposed legislation. If your bill is still in effect, write or call your legislator and tell them you want the right to repair what you own.

We are a nonpartisan climate policy think tank that helps policymakers make informed energy policy choices and accelerate clean energy by supporting policies that most effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

