China won't be 'old before getting rich' as ​​constant technological innovation drives economic growth: The Economist

China's Government Work Report sets a GDP growth target of around 5% for 2024. Considering the international and domestic economic situation, the annual potential growth rate is 8%, and it is quite possible for China to achieve an economic growth rate of more than her 5%. percent.

China has plenty of room for technological innovation, industrial sophistication, and increased productivity levels. The country has a high savings rate, abundant investment resources, and a commitment to economic development.

As a major developing country, China is still in the process of industrial sophistication and still faces a large gap with developed countries, which gives it the advantage of being a latecomer. At this catch-up stage, other countries such as Japan, South Korea and Germany achieved growth rates of more than 8%. If it can achieve that, China has a chance of achieving it too.

Compared to these countries, China has another advantage in the new economy represented by artificial intelligence and the digital economy. Although China is at the same starting line as these developed countries, it has shown a significant advantage in technological innovation that accompanies the new economy.

There are 3 reasons. First, China has an abundance of human capital. With a population of 1.4 billion, China has a huge talent pool with entrepreneurial and technical skills.

Second, based on purchasing power parity calculations, China is already the world's largest economy. This means that any innovation or new product development can quickly enter the domestic market and benefit from economies of scale. Even when competing with developed countries, China can outperform them through economies of scale thanks to its huge domestic market size.

Third, China has the highest industrial support capacity of almost all economies in the world.

“China has reached its peak,'' he counters.

Some foreign scholars go beyond the “Peak China'' argument and argue that the Chinese economy is already on a downward trend toward “Japanization.'' However, there were crucial differences between China and Japan at that time. Since the 1980s and 1990s, Japan has experienced a relative stagnation in technological innovation, industrial sophistication, and productivity improvement, with no new industries emerging.

In contrast, China has the advantage of being a latecomer. By taking advantage of the gap with developed countries, we can introduce, digest, absorb, and innovate new technologies and use them as a source of industrial advancement. Across the new economy, China is starting from the same place as developed countries, with abundant talent, huge markets, and comprehensive industrial infrastructure. Therefore, a situation similar to what happened in Japan is unlikely to occur in China.

As long as we continue to innovate and advance our industries and increase our productivity levels, our per capita GDP will grow faster than the United States.

China's GDP per capita is already over $12,500, very close to the $13,000 threshold for becoming a high-income country. I believe that if we take advantage of favorable conditions for technological innovation and industrial sophistication, we can become a high-income country by 2026, if not by 2025.

Given that the growth rate is between 5% and 6%, the potential annual growth rate is 8% until 2035, and between 3% and 4% from 2036 to 2050, with a potential annual growth rate of 6%. China's GDP per capita will reach half that amount. Considering that China's population is four times that of the United States, China's economy is twice that of the United States. China will become the world's largest economy and contribute the most to global economic growth every year.

demographic tipping point

China's population has reached a turning point and is now facing the challenge of aging. In the 1990s, Japan also experienced aging issues and slowing economic growth. When it comes to economic growth, labor is important, but even more important is the effective labor force, which is the product of both quantity and quality of labor.

Anticipating the challenges of an aging population, China has significantly increased investment in education. As a result, the years of education of the young workforce have increased significantly. In terms of efficient labor, we used to talk about the demographic dividend, but now it is the quality dividend.

Currently, of the 53 countries in the world whose populations are aging, 27 countries have already reached the per capita GDP level of more than half that of the United States by the time they enter the aging stage, and are already developed countries. The remaining 26 countries have entered the aging phase but still have per capita GDP below 50% of the United States, indicating they are “aging before they get rich” and are in the catch-up phase.

In the first group of countries, economic growth rates declined only slightly in the decade before entering the aging phase, but GDP per capita remained largely unchanged. This is because they have already received a high level of education, and their level of education remains basically the same before and after entering the aging phase.

Therefore, there was a limit to the increase in human capital. In the second group of countries, the economy continues to improve after entering the aging phase. This is because the education level of the workforce is also improving, which leads to an increase in the effective workforce and is beneficial for technological innovation and industrial advancement.

I believe that under the guidance of a new development philosophy, China will put innovation first, its productivity level will continue to improve, and it will not become obsolete before becoming rich.

This article is an interview with Justin Lin Yifu, director of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University and a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the highest political advisory body. Based on.

