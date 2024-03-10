Google has converted a 1930s train station into its New York headquarters. please look.





Google

Google has announced its new headquarters in New York.

The office, located next to the Hudson River, has 1.5 acres of plants.

The tech giant doubled its workforce in New York from 7,000 in 2018 to 14,000 in 2024.

Google opened the doors to its new New York headquarters in February.

The structure was built on top of a 1930s three-story railroad terminal that was once the terminus of the High Line, a public park, Google said in a blog post.

The tech giant, which has doubled its workforce in New York from 7,000 in 2018 to more than 14,000, said the new office will accommodate about 3,000 people.

Located right next to the Hudson River, the building features 1.5 acres of plants on the ground floor, railroad gardens and terraces.

“We've worked to ensure that Google's New York office strengthens the communities in which we operate, rather than towering over them,” Sean Downey, Google's president of Americas and global partners, said in a blog post. .

He added, “One way we can do this is by allowing historic buildings, such as Pier 57 and Chelsea Market, to be repurposed for offices.”

This train station first opened in 1934 as the southern terminus of New York's West Side Railroad (High Line).

Take a look at their new headquarters in New York called St. John's Terminal.

Google announced in 2021 that it would purchase office space it already leases as part of Google's Hudson Square campus for $2.1 billion.

Google

Google plans to move from a 52,000-square-foot office in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood this summer, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

According to the report, the company has been subleasing the building from Tableau since 2017.

The new office overlooks the Hudson River.

Google

Downey said in a blog post that the section “that loomed over Houston Street” along with the dark tunnel had been removed. Connections between the Hudson Square neighborhood and the waterfront have been restored.

Google announced it is introducing a new shared “neighborhood seating model” in its New York office.

Google

According to the blog, rather than employees having their own assigned desks, there will be areas assigned to teams.

Solar panels are installed on the roof of the 12-story building.

Google

It also features wood salvaged from the Coney Island boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy.

There are work lounges on each floor and breakout spaces throughout the building.

Google

There are also multiple cafes, terraces and micro-kitchens for the team's 'neighbourhood'.

The space's interior was designed by architecture firm Gensler.

Google

“Google didn't want people to think this was ours, that this building was part of New York,” Carlos Marnez Frez, co-managing director at Gensler, told Fast Company. I wanted to show that,” he said.

He added: “This building was not designed to be a fortress. That was important to Google.”

There are also shared spaces where Googlers can work.

Google

The building also houses an event hub for Google's clients and partners.

There is enough space on the roof to work.

Google

Google said it expects to save about 78,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by building on top of the rail terminal instead of building new infrastructure.

Google has more than 70 offices in 50 countries.

Google

According to Google's website, 36 of its offices are based in the United States. The company has a hotel for employees at its Bayview campus in California, and a promotion it ran from last summer through September offered hotel rooms for $99 a night.

Google maintained its signature quirky style in its new offices.

Google

The company is known for having some of the coolest offices around the world. The Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, includes 31,276 square feet of space called Salt.

This is based on the area's history of salt production, as the old ghost town of Saline City and its salt marshes were a source of salt production dating back to 1854.

We have a history of building offices in unexpected buildings.

Google

The company has previously converted an old airplane hangar in Los Angeles and a former vodka factory in Warsaw, Poland into offices.

On February 28, Axel Springer, the parent company of Business Insider, joined 31 other media groups in filing a $2.3 billion lawsuit against Google in Dutch court, alleging losses caused by the company's advertising practices. I woke you up.

Read the original article on Business Insider

