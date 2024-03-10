Sudden price drop on Google Pixel 7 Pro brings special offer for lowest price ever





Looking to buy a new phone but don't want to shell out the big bucks? Right now, you can get last year's flagship Pixel, the Pixel 7 Pro, for an incredibly low price. In fact, the lowest ever.

Google Pixel 7 Pro with obsidian finish

Google

You may be wondering why you would choose this over the more complete Pixel 8 Pro. Well, price is the top priority. The price was $899 when it was released in fall 2022. Current price is $509.99, a savings of 43% ($389.01).

More from FORBES Apple gives millions of iPhone users a big reason to update now By David Phelan

This price is currently on sale on Amazon and is for the Obsidian color (basically black). If you prefer hazel, it's a little more expensive at $519.66, and the snow option is even more expensive at $524.60. All three are unbeatable prices for this phone. As always with Amazon, prices can go up or down without notice. It's worth noting that store.google.com also sells the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the list price is $899.

If you're reading this in the UK, Amazon also has an offer in the UK, but it's not as great. The price of the Obsidian option is 629, down 220 or 26% from the original price of 849. This is a welcome discount, but it's not a patch of benefits in the US. Mind you, this is better than the $699 discount on Google's store. This offer includes a 3-month trial of YouTube Premium and a 3-month trial of Google One 100GB.

Other reasons to prefer the Pixel 7 Pro over later, more expensive models include the fact that the Pixel series' great design remains largely unchanged, so you don't miss out on anything in terms of style.

More from FORBES Apple suddenly admits surprise with controversial new iPhone update By David Phelan

Although the Pixel 8 Pro has a different display and an improved processor called Tensor G3 specifically designed to take full advantage of new AI features, the Pixel 7 Pro still has things to like. There are many points.

Pixel 7 Pros Tensor G2 is fast and efficient, ensuring speedy performance and great battery life. I've had a Pixel 7 Pro for a year, and it was just as fast and durable at the end of the year as it was at the beginning.

The 6.7-inch OLED screen is excellent, with a resolution of 512 pixels per inch, and the phone weighs 7.48 ounces, so while it's not the lightest, it's still plenty heavy for its size.

It also has three excellent rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. These megapixel counts remain the same on the Pixel 8 Pro, except the ultrawide is bumped up to 48 megapixels. But while the latest model is better, this one is no slouch either, as the Pixel 7 Pro's camera is one of the best I've ever tested.

If you want to buy one of the best smartphones in recent years at an affordable price, the Pixel 7 Pro is a great option at this price point.

Deals highlighted within this post are independently selected by contributors and do not contain affiliate links.

More from FORBES Stay tuned: Android 14 update blocks Google Pixel Phones By David Phelan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/10/google-pixel-7-pro-sudden-price-drop-brings-all-time-low-special-offer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos