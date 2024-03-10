How to free up space in your Google Account quickly and easily with these basic tips





Here are some methods and tricks to free up space in your Google Account. This is where you centralize the storage available to both Google Drive and Gmail, Google Photos, and the rest of the native Google or third-party applications that utilize the storage company's cloud.

What this article will do is provide you with all the basic tips for saving space and briefly explain each one. So you can choose which one to do depending on your specific needs.

Delete large files in Drive

The first step is to find the files that are taking up the most space on Google Drive. Google Drive is Google's cloud storage service, so it's possible that you have particularly large files left here that take up a lot of space. space.

To find which files are taking up the most space, go to Drive and go to the storage section, accessible at drive.google.com/drive/quota?hl=es. Here you can sort the files by size using the arrow icon above the list.

Once you first see which files are using the most files, you can decide which ones to keep and which to delete. Now you'll see that you can free up storage faster by deleting the heaviest ones.

Clean up Google Photos

Google Photos is a photo storage application created by Google that uses its cloud to store your photos online and make them accessible from any device. It's also the application that fills up storage the fastest, so it's a good idea to clean it up from time to time.

First, you'll need to manually delete any unsatisfactory photos you've taken. Do you have 30 photos of sunsets? Well, go back through them and keep only 4 and 5, and delete all the others that you are equally unconvinced by.

Additionally, within Google Photos[ストレージ]Clicking on a section will take you to a screen with several resources to help you free up space quickly. Shortcuts are provided to show blurry photos and show photos and videos that take up the most space, so you can see which files are useless because they don't look good, and which ones take up the most space. Both other files can be deleted and discarded more comfortably.

Delete heavy emails in Gmail

Another important thing is to free up space in Gmail. One of the easiest ways to do this is to delete emails that contain particularly heavy attachments. To do this, enter a term like “large:50M” or “large:10M” in the Gmail search bar.

By writing these two commands, emails larger than 50 MB or 10 MB will be displayed. You can also modify this command to search for heavier emails or use Gmail's filters by clicking the down arrow icon to the right of the search bar.

The goal is to start by deleting the emails that make up the most. But of course, we also recommend checking your spam section and remembering to delete emails to prevent them from accumulating.

Unsubscribing and automatic deletion of emails

Here are two more tips to save space in Gmail. These help prevent email buildup. The first one,[購読解除]This method uses buttons. This button appears in emails that are automatically sent when Gmail detects that you belong to a subscription.

The second tip is to create a filter in Gmail. The trick here is to first create a filter by adding the email addresses you want, and then configure the filter to automatically remove emails if they belong to any of the addresses.

Don't forget to empty the trash

Drive, Photos, and Gmail all have trash cans, and deleted files are moved there instead of permanently deleted. Here, files will be automatically deleted if you don't restore them after a few weeks, but you can also take action if you accidentally delete a file.

However, to save storage (especially after cleaning), we recommend emptying the Trash of all applications to prevent these deleted files, photos, and videos from taking up space.

Compress photos from Google Photos

When you upload photos to Google Photos, you have to make a choice between keeping them in their original quality or compressing them slightly to take up less space. Compression is not too harsh and Google automatically applies compression by lowering the resolution.

All you need to do for this is to enter your Google Photos settings. Inside it, you will find a section to decide the quality of your photo and video backups, and you can choose between original quality or storage-saving mode.

Use Google Storage Manager

Google also has a storage manager that provides several tools and tips to save space in your Google Account. If you go directly from the one.google.com/storage/management website, you'll be taken to a page where you can see how much space you've used in your Google Account.

This page has two important sections. First, there are some suggestions to free up space based on the storage you occupy. Here you'll see shortcuts for deleting spam emails, deleting large files and large attachments, all of which will show you the space you can save them to, and add links to get there.

In addition to this, there are also links to free up space in certain services such as Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Each option displays special options for these services.

Side note: Consider purchasing additional storage

If you were able to free up enough storage without doing any of these settings, I'm afraid it's time to check it out. After all, this is the lifeblood of cloud storage services, and Google's services are no exception.

For this, you need to visit the Google One website. This is a service that centrally manages all storage for your Google Account. Its storage section has fields that display payment plans, storage, and the price of each plan, allowing you to start a contract.

You have the option to contract space for monthly and yearly rates. With monthly installments, you can stop paying at any time. Additionally, if you pay annually, you'll save 16% compared to paying monthly for a year. The choice is yours.

Zataka Basics | How to see apps and services linked to your Google Account and clean them up on Android

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xataka.com/basics/como-liberar-espacio-tu-cuenta-google-forma-rapida-sencilla-estos-consejos-basicos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos