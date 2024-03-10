4 useful features of Duet AI for Google Workspace





From the beginning, Google Workspace was designed to enhance collaboration between people and teams. With the introduction of Gemini, Google is using its AI technology to enhance team collaboration. In August 2023, Google announced the rollout of Gemini Assistant for Workspace applications such as Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Slides.

By leveraging the power of Generative AI, Gemini for Google Workspace enables users to create, organize, and visualize their work. Google Workspace is now more creative and powerful by leveraging AI capabilities.

Here, we will explore the powerful features of Gemini for Google Workspace in detail.

1.Write

With this Gemini feature, Gmail users can now create professional email drafts on their phones while on the go.

Similarly, context-sensitive assistance now allows users to save writing time with context-sensitive responses that automatically fill in email recipient names and other information when needed.

Besides Gmail, Gemini also helps you write in Google Docs. This is a demo of a sales proposal using Google Docs.

2. Visualize

Adding interesting visuals to presentation slides can be an arduous and time-consuming task, even for experienced presenters. This is not the case when using Gemini with Google Slides.

With just a few words, users can easily generate visual images and add them to their Google Slides presentations. Just enter a simple text prompt and Google Slides will do the rest of the visualization work for you.

Besides? You can add visuals in a variety of styles, including photos, illustrations, clipart images, and background images. Here's a short demo of this feature:

3. Organize

With Gemini, Google Sheets can now organize and display available data faster than before. For example, automatic data classification allows Google Sheets to understand cell data in more context and automatically add labels. This reduces time spent on manual data entry.

Google Sheets' organizational help feature allows the tool to automatically create customized plans for action items, projects, and assigned tasks. This is a short demo of an agenda for a one-day executive briefing event.

4. Connect

Gemini technology is also integrated into collaboration tools such as Google Meet. Here are some of the AI-powered innovations currently available in Google Meet.

Take notes from business meetings in real time. If you're late for an online meeting, capture and view a summary of the meeting. Attend online meetings on your behalf. Generate artificial backgrounds for meetings using various background images. Gemini for Google Workspace Workshop with Onix

Onix will host a Gemini for Google Workspace workshop to help attendees fully understand this innovative product. By attending this workshop, you will learn:

How Gemini in Google Workspace improves your customer experience Improve work-related productivity with industry-specific personas. Improve business processes by automating complex tasks, identifying valuable business insights, and brainstorming new ideas.

Who can benefit most from attending this Onix workshop?

Business owners and entrepreneurs who want to leverage Gemini technology in their business operations and strategies. Technology professionals who want to improve their technical skills and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in AI technology. Creative professionals who want to understand the features of Gemini for Google Workspace.

The full agenda for this first Onix workshop is as follows:

1. Implementation

Gemini for Google Workspace Overview Gemini for Workspace Implementation Guide Data Security, Privacy, and Integration Strategies Hands-on session to create an implementation plan.

2. Persona

Overview of industry-specific personas Q&A session to address persona-related inquiries

3. Idea generation

Group-based breakout sessions Identify personas and related business challenges using Gemini. Brainstorming and ideation exercises on how to create personas. Discussion of project ideas from participants, along with a feedback session.

4. Complete proof of concept (POC)

Complete a POC based on the ideas generated during the workshop. Guidance and feedback based on POC feasibility and alignment with Gemini capabilities. Feedback on final POC.

Get hands-on experience with Gemini for Google Workspace for free with a 30-day free trial. During the trial period, customers will receive a series of instructional webinars about Gemini from his Onix team that focus on relevant use cases. After the 30-day trial period, you can choose to become a paying customer. This allows Onix to help you deploy Gemini for Google Workspace within your organization.

Want to learn more about Gemini for Workspace from Onix? Contact our experts at [email protected] or request a Gemini workshop customized for your team.

Reference links:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onixnet.com/blog/gemini-for-google-workspace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos