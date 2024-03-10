Google subtly reveals Pixel 8a comes with new Android battery health stats





The Google Pixel 8a has been rumored for a while as the tech giant's next cheap Pixel smartphone. It is expected that in a few months, perhaps at I / O 2024, he will make his debut, but there is still no official announcement regarding the next terminal. That was until this week, when Google casually acknowledged the existence of the Pixel 8a while discussing discontinued Pixel features.

This fact came to light after multiple users reported that the March Android 14 update prevented them from seeing the new “Battery Information” page on their Pixel devices. This page is[設定]>[端末情報]>[バッテリー情報]First added in Android 14 QPR1 last year, it displays the device's manufacturing date and battery life cycles.

As spotted by 9to5 Google, Google's software engineers recently responded to these concerns on the Android 14 bug tracker page. The engineer explained that this page will only be available on his future Pixel smartphones, starting with the Pixel 8a, and that the page was never intended to appear on existing devices.

“This is WAI (Working as Intended) as we only enable this page for Pixel 8a and newer,” they wrote on March 7.

So not only do we have the first official confirmation that the Pixel 8a is coming, we also know what features it will have. However, it remains unclear exactly why the battery stats page was showing up on his existing Pixel in the first place. Users noted that the statistics themselves aren't particularly accurate, and that the page doesn't come close to the depth of battery health data already available on top-of-the-line iPhones. It's possible that Google plans to improve this feature in the future, perhaps building it into a comprehensive battery health information panel. But we'll have to wait and see.

If Google sticks to its usual schedule of showing off low-cost devices during the spring Google I/O conference, we won't have to wait long. Recent leaks suggest that the price of the Pixel 8a may increase. According to retailers who spoke to Winfuture, the price of the 128GB model could jump from 509 euros to 569 euros, while the 256GB version could cost up to 630 euros.

If you're currently shopping for a device, be sure to check out our list of cheap cell phones to find one that suits your needs. Stay tuned to our Pixel 8a hub for the latest news and rumors.

