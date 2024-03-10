China's progress in global innovation dynamics is exciting – Opinion





Jin Ding/China Daily

The launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 and the release of our first text-generated video model, Sora, last month represent important advances in frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data, metaverse, and Web 3.0. doing. These advances are sparking a new scientific and technological revolution and changing every aspect of human life.

The World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index 2022 identifies two major waves of innovation that will shape the future: the Digital Age Wave, driven by supercomputing, AI, and automation; and the Digital Age Wave, driven by supercomputing, AI, and automation; and identifies a “deep science wave” driven by advances in technology. The convergence of these waves promises to redefine innovation across industries.

According to WIPO's World IP Report 2022, digital innovation grew by 172% from 2016 to 2020, with AI, big data, and cloud computing driving this surge. Three key trends highlight the evolving landscape of global innovation.

The first is moving the innovation hub eastward. Asia now accounts for 70 percent of global IP applications, up from 50 percent two decades ago, and six of the top 10 science and technology clusters are in East Asia. This change reflects Asia's position as a world leader in technological advancement.

The second is collaborative exchange of innovation. Top science and technology clusters are increasingly collaborating, especially in patent applications and research publications, highlighting the importance of openness and cooperation in the innovation process.

The third trend is business-led innovation. Enterprises are at the forefront of technological advancement, with companies such as Mitsubishi Electric, Sony, BOE, Baidu, Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, and ZTE leading the way in their respective clusters, reflecting the pivotal role of enterprises in the innovation ecosystem doing.

Frontier technologies such as AI and the Metaverse highlight the growing importance of IP and the challenges it faces in driving growth and development. Challenges include protecting AI algorithms, establishing patent and copyright standards for AI innovation and AI-generated content, and integrating intellectual property rights (IPR) for virtual and real-world assets. The evolving digital environment requires an adaptable intellectual property rights system that fosters innovation in a way that benefits all stakeholders, including small and medium-sized enterprises, women, and youth.

WIPO has been at the forefront of addressing these issues through the WIPO Dialogue Series on IP and Frontier Technologies. Since 2019, eight sessions have been held bringing together experts from around the world from all levels of stakeholders.

A particularly impactful session was the 8th session dedicated to generative AI and IP, which brought together more than 5,000 participants from 162 countries to discuss the impact of AI on IP policy and regulation. The upcoming ninth session, scheduled for March 13-14, on “Training Machines – Bytes, Rights, and Copyright Conundrums,” will focus on the critical role of training data in AI development. address issues of quality, bias, and accessibility. This session aims to invite a wide range of participants to deepen their understanding of the impact of training data on the IP ecosystem and contribute to the future of AI and creative industries.

China's frontier technology progress

China has made remarkable achievements in digital frontier technologies such as AI, 5G, and cloud computing, making it an innovation leader. China's information and communication technology (ICT) patents account for 14% of the world's total. By the end of 2023, the fastest growing areas for domestic patent registration in China were IT methods for management, computer technology, and basic communication processes, with year-on-year increases of 59.4%, 39.3%, and 30.8%, respectively. . This growth confirms China's strong innovation in digital technology, contributing significantly to the high-quality development of the digital economy, which currently exceeds 50 trillion yuan ($6.94 trillion) and accounts for more than 40% of GDP.

Intellectual property has emerged as an important driver of innovation and creativity and plays a key role in China's high-quality development strategy. To foster new high-quality production capacity, it is essential for China to strengthen intellectual property protection. In February, the WIPO China Office highlighted the achievements of Chinese companies in frontier technology by providing a platform to share best practices and explore the role of IP in innovation.

Big technology companies such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei, BOE, Douyin, and Oppo are leading the way in innovation. In fact, Huawei has invested more than 80 billion yuan in research and development in the first half of 2023 alone, secured numerous patents, trademarks, and designs, and is also the largest user of WIPO's international patent registration PCT system. Such intellectual property rights protection not only supports Huawei's growth but also helps the development of the ICT industry.

Additionally, new energy companies such as BYD, GCL ET, and Goldwind are driving innovation in blade battery technology (lithium batteries), solar panels, and wind turbines, increasing the export potential of China's emerging industries. ing. Small and medium-sized enterprises such as Xi'an KissFuture, Shanghai Westwell, and Beijing IICT have become industry leaders by leveraging AI in digital cinema, green port logistics, and urban traffic management. In fact, Xi'an KissFuture and Shanghai Westwell won the 2nd WIPO Global Awards, distinguishing themselves from 548 competitors from 58 countries.

50 years of IP and innovation milestones

The 50th anniversary of WIPO-China cooperation, celebrated in Beijing and Geneva, highlights China's innovation tradition dating back 5,000 years. WIPO Director-General Darren Tan said this opportunity is a testament to China's remarkable progress in intellectual property rights and its vital role in leveraging intellectual property to promote socio-economic development. He said that.

China's contribution to global IP filings is unparalleled, and it occupies a leading position in WIPO's PCT, Madrid and The Hague international IP registration systems. By the end of last year, China had set a new global standard of 4.99 million valid invention patents, including 4.01 million domestic patents, making it the first country whose domestic valid invention patents exceeded 4 million. became.

In the 2023 Global Innovation Index, China was ranked 12th. It is the only middle-income country to rank in the top 15. This track record is further strengthened by its leadership in science and technology clusters, which boast 24 world-class clusters, including Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai-Suzhou. , are ranked 2nd, 4th, and 5th in the world, respectively.

The rise of China's innovation-driven economy reflects the collective strength of its innovation ecosystem across all aspects and marks an important chapter in the country's enduring legacy of creativity and invention.

WIPO envisions a bright future for innovation and creativity in China and remains committed to working with Chinese stakeholders to leverage opportunities and address the challenges posed by emerging technologies. WIPO's goal is to foster a more open and inclusive global IP ecosystem and use IP systems to foster innovation, sustainable development, and economic growth.

Serving as WIPO's China division, the WIPO China Office serves as a vital link facilitating connections between markets, stakeholders and the media. Embracing new technologies, new generations and new initiatives, WIPO China Office highlights China's exemplary IP practices and achievements, provides targeted, timely and customized services domestically, and provides new We aim to promote quality production.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

The author is the Director of WIPO China Office.

If you have specific expertise or would like to share your opinion about our articles, please send your articles to [email protected] and [email protected].

