The Pixel 7a that Google may have accidentally leaked is now available





Google has revealed that the Pixel 7a smartphone is coming. Is this a coincidence? Granted, this was a sideways approach to the launch, but since it's from Google, you can take it at face value. Here's what happened.

7a was quietly released. Google

A little background. Last year, Google added a set of battery statistics that let users see the manufacturing date of their batteries and the number of charging cycles they've completed. This new feature was considered useful, even if the information was limited. This additional feature was delivered in the first Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release update in late 2023. But by the time his second update, QPR2, arrived this month, arriving in the US tomorrow Monday, March 11th, this new feature was gone.

However, this was not a mistake. A Google bug discovered by 9to5Google was explained on his tracker page as being expected to return in the future. And it was also revealed on the page exactly when.

It said this was WAI (Working as Intended), as this page is only enabled for Pixel 8a and above.

This indicates that this feature will be included in future models. More importantly, this is the first time Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8a will follow the Pixel 8.

Now, since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL were succeeded by the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we could have guessed that this would be the order of Google's A series. It was the only year there were two A-series models, unless you count the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G as separate smartphones. Since then, we've seen the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a. So it doesn't take a genius to predict that the Pixel 8a will arrive this year.

Still, it's nice to know it's coming. Google A-series phones are often much better value than you could legally expect, featuring key Pixel features and coming at a much lower price than subsequent phones. .

The designs are often similar but not identical, introducing innovations such as models with wireless charging without the need for a glass back thanks to a clever combination of metal, clever cutouts and plastic overlays. can.

This may have been a coincidence, as this is not how Google typically announces its products.

It's not clear when the phone will go on sale, but it could be around the Google I/O conference in May.

I've been writing about technology for 20 years, and I'm regularly amazed at how the field moves from amazing innovation to enduring iteration. My areas of expertise are wearable technology, cameras, home entertainment, and mobile technology. I have also worked as an actor and equally enjoyed appearing in the first Mission: Impossible film, the Shakespeare Globe season and the fourth series of The Crown.

I have written for the Daily Telegraph, Sunday Times, Daily Mail, Sun, Metro, Stuff, T3, Pocket-lint, Wearable.com and Wired. Most of my work apart from Forbes now appears in The Independent, Evening Standard and Monocle Magazine. Follow us on Instagram: davidphelantech or Twitter: @davidphelan2009.

