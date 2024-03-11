Google's website cache is still available (for now)





Google recently updated its Google Cache documentation regarding website caching, indirectly informing you that caching is still available for nearly all web pages indexed by Google.

What Google says about web page caching

Reports about Google's cache may have inadvertently left the impression that the cache is permanently unrecoverable. But that hasn't happened yet.

Here's SearchLiaison's announcement on Twitter:

“Hey, I caught up. Yes, it was removed. I get it, it's sad. I'm sad too. This is one of our oldest features. But this means you can't rely on page loads. In the olden days, the purpose was to help people access pages. Nowadays, the situation has improved a lot. So we decided to deprecate it.

Personally, I would like to be able to add a link to @internetarchive in “About this result” from where the cache link was previously. It's such a great resource. I think making it easy for people to see how the page has changed over time also fits very well with the information literacy goals of “About The Result.” no promises. We'll have to talk to them and see how everything goes. People far beyond me are also involved. But I think the people around me are fine with that.

Anyone with a Search Console account can use the URL Inspector to see what crawlers see on their pages: https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer /9012289”

The cache has definitely disappeared from Google search. However, it can still be used as a search operator.

The report that cache was removed from search was correct, but the part about the availability of cache as a search operator was drowned out by the noise.

SearchLiaison was upfront about search operators.

His tweet continued:

“Caches will also appear. In the near future, that will also disappear.”

“Cache:” search operator still works

Google recently updated Search Central's documentation on Caching: Search Operators to remove instructions on how to view cache directly from search results. But that's it. Caching: There is no additional disclaimer that search operators are deprecated.

Google's updated documentation has removed references to caching in search from two sections.

The following sentence has been removed from the documentation:

“There are two ways to find a cached version of a page: Search the cache, followed by the URL of the page. For example: cache:https://example.com/your/page.htmlURL Click the three dots or arrow in the corner of the result to access a link to a cached version of the page. ”

In Google's new documentation, the above paragraph has been replaced with the following paraphrased text:

“To find a cached version of a page, search for cache: followed by the page's URL. For example: cache:https://example.com/your/page.html”

The second change removed references to the search-time cache from this passage (removed the italicized text).

“Most pages indexed by Google also have a cached version. If the page does not have a cached version, the methods described above to find the cached version will fail…”

The above sentence will be replaced with the following sentence:

“Most pages indexed by Google also have a cached version. If a page does not have a cached version, searching for the cached version using the cache: search operator will fail… ”

Google's SearchLiaison has stated that the cache: search operator will be deprecated in the near future. The suggestion that Google might add a link to the Internet Archive is not a viable alternative.

The reason this isn't useful is because Google's cache: Search operators can use it to see if a competitor's page is indexed, not indexed, or recently indexed. Because it is. This is useful information.

The cache search operator is still here, so enjoy it!

See Google's documentation on caching: Search operators:

Cache: Search Operator

