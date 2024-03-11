Nithya Krishnamoorthy, Singlife, ETCIO SEA





Nithya Krishnamoorthy is the Vice President of Data Science, Strategy and Corporate Development at Singlife. In her role, Nithya leverages her data science experience and project management expertise to deliver innovative and impactful data solutions that drive business growth and customer satisfaction. Nithya is passionate about leveraging the power of AI and ML to transform the financial services industry and create positive impact.

In the backdrop of International Women's Day 2024, Nitya leverages data analytics and AI to empower the insurance industry and three pillars for women in accelerating career advancement in technology. We spoke exclusively about advice.

Almost a third (30%) of business leaders are overwhelmed by the amount of data, which is expected to more than double by 2026. What best practices do you recommend for organizations to leverage data during data attacks?

The challenge of data overload is real, but it also presents a great opportunity for businesses to turn this challenge into a competitive advantage. This requires proactively adopting a strategic approach to data management and utilization.

First, embrace a data-centric culture. It's important for organizations to foster a culture that views data as an asset. This encourages data literacy, ensures that decisions at all levels are informed by data, and promotes a mindset in which all team members use data to improve outcomes in their areas of business. means to.

Second, invest in scalable data infrastructure. As data volumes grow, a flexible and scalable infrastructure becomes essential. Cloud-based solutions are particularly effective, offering scalability, agility, and cost efficiency. Such an infrastructure can adapt to growing data needs and scale data storage, processing, and analysis capabilities as needed while achieving reduced maintenance costs for existing infrastructure.

Third, implement robust data governance. As data increases, stricter governance is required to ensure data quality, security, and compliance. Organizations must establish clear policies regarding data access, use, and privacy that align with global standards and regulations. This not only protects your organization, but also builds trust with your customers and partners.

Next, leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). To work with vast amounts of data, companies must leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI technologies. These tools can sift through large datasets, identify patterns, predict trends, and provide actionable insights to automate and enhance decision-making processes.

Finally, take a holistic approach to data management. This includes breaking down silos within the organization to ensure data flow between departments and facilitate a unified view of information. Such an approach increases collaboration, efficiency, and the ability to derive comprehensive insights.

In summary, while the deluge of data can be overwhelming, organizations can adopt best practices to manage it effectively. This allows you to further leverage your data to drive innovation, efficiency, and competitive differentiation.

How can data analytics help the insurance industry and agents better serve their increasingly diverse customer base?

While most insurance companies seek to provide protection and a path to financial freedom for their customers, customer requirements and expectations vary widely. To provide these customers with responsive and personalized solutions, the use of data analytics that accommodates varying levels of customization is essential.

Let's start with the basics. That is, data that can be collected from customer interactions, purchasing insurance policies, and filing insurance claims. Properly examining these data provides various insights into each customer's requirements, preferences, and behaviors.

For example, by observing trends and patterns, you can determine which services are best for customers of different age groups, lifestyles, and socio-economic backgrounds. This allows us to customize our products and services more precisely. Therefore, we try to not only provide a one-size-fits-all solution, but also a series of options that resonate with each customer.

Data analytics can empower advisors by providing deeper insights into client profiles and needs. Armed with this information, advisors can provide more informed recommendations, anticipate client questions and concerns, and build stronger, more trusting relationships. This human interaction is very important. Data analytics provides the tools, but it's the advisor's insight-driven personal touch that makes the real difference in serving clients.

How can companies enhance their processes using generative AI tools? Generative artificial intelligence (genAI) is a potential game changer for companies looking to streamline their operations. One of genAI's key strengths is its ability to automate and optimize tasks that traditionally required extensive human input. This significantly increases efficiency across various operational domains. First, genAI can transform the content creation process. Whether it's generating reports, creating marketing content, or developing personalized communications for your customers, genAI tools can produce high-quality deliverables at scale, freeing up your talent to focus on strategy and creativity. In the field of operations, as a business grows, the complexity and volume of tasks increases. GenAI tools scale more efficiently than human-based processes, allowing you to manage growth more effectively.

However, to truly take advantage of genAI, companies must invest in high-quality data, ethical AI practices, and continuous training for their teams. New technologies are incredibly powerful, but their success depends on thoughtful implementation and management.

What is your one piece of advice for data professionals to be smarter with their data? If you had to give one piece of advice, it would be this: Harness the power of an AI-driven data analytics platform. There are two reasons for this.

First, the amount, velocity, and variety of data that organizations handle today is enormous and growing. Traditional data processing and analysis methods are no longer able to effectively handle this complexity. AI-driven analytics platforms, on the other hand, are specifically designed to manage large datasets, uncovering insights not visible through traditional methods. Data can be processed and analyzed in real-time, providing actionable insights that can significantly enhance the decision-making process.

Second, the increasing sophistication of AI and machine learning algorithms is providing new ways to understand and leverage data. These platforms can predict trends, identify anomalies, and even recommend actions, transforming data from static assets into dynamic tools to drive business strategy.

However, it is important to note that the adoption of these platforms is a strategic upgrade, not just a technical upgrade. This requires changing the way organizations view and manage data. Data professionals advocate for a culture that views data as a strategic asset, invests in the skills and technology needed to leverage AI-driven analytics, and ensures data governance practices are robust and ethical. is needed.

In summary, my main advice for data teams in 2024 is to invest in an AI-driven data analytics platform. In doing so, we're not just upgrading our technology. It will make your organization more agile, insightful, and competitive in a data-driven world.

On International Women's Day 2024, what advice would you give to women regarding accelerating their career advancement in technology?

My advice to women in this field, and those who want to be a part of it, is based on three pillars: It's about embracing your unique perspective, seeking out mentors and collaborators, and constantly pursuing growth and learning. The technology industry is thriving in areas such as: Innovation driven by diverse perspectives and experiences. Women often bring different perspectives and approaches to problem solving, team dynamics, and leadership. Recognizing and valuing your unique insights not only enriches your contribution, but also enhances the creativity and effectiveness of the teams you work with. The path to accessing technology can be difficult as barriers and biases still exist. Having mentors (both women and men) who have overcome these challenges themselves can provide valuable guidance, encouragement, and advocacy.

Finally, continually pursue growth and learning. Technology is a constantly evolving field, and continuous learning is part of that process. Take every opportunity to improve your skills, including formal education, online courses, and hands-on projects. However, beyond technical skills, we also focus on developing leadership, communication, and strategic thinking skills. These competencies are important for advancing to leadership positions and driving change.

Published March 11, 2024 at 5:00 AM IST

