Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets for Chinese company – AsAmNews





Authorities on Wednesday charged former Google software engineer Linwei Ding with trading artificial intelligence secrets with two Chinese companies.

According to NBC News, Ding was indicted and arrested in Newark, California, on four counts of federal trade secret theft. If proven guilty, the Chinese could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Ding is said to have stolen up to 500 confidential documents while working at Google. All documents contained information about the infrastructure of Google's supercomputing data centres, the BBC reported. These data centers are essential for companies developing AI.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the indictment at the American Bar Association conference in San Francisco. Garland has and continues to voice concerns about security concerns related to artificial intelligence.

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate the theft of artificial intelligence or other advanced technologies that could jeopardize national security,” Garland told the BBC.

Google hired Ding in 2019 to develop software. Having gained access to sensitive files, he began uploading them to his personal Google account.

Meanwhile, he started working for two other companies, NBC News reported.

His first company, a new AI technology startup, offered him $14,800, plus a salary, bonus, and company stock. As the company's chief technology officer, he frequently flew to China to attend investor conferences. Surveillance footage revealed that another Google employee scanned Ding's badge onto buildings whenever Ding was in China, making it appear as if he was there. Ta.

The second company was his own, based in China, where he was CEO. In his indictment, he said his startup sought to program “large-scale AI models using supercomputing chips.”

While he worked at Google, the company was unaware of his other two jobs.

Ding resigned from Google on December 26 last year.

Three days later, Google learned that Ding had attended an investor conference in Beijing during his trip to China. At the conference, Mr. Ding took the stage as the CEO of a Chinese company.

Google became suspicious and suspended Ding's access to its network. Following the suspension, they searched his history and discovered hundreds of fraudulent uploads.

In January, the FBI obtained a warrant to search Mr. Ding's home. They seized all of his electronic devices and found his personal account filled with confidential Google files, officials claim.

“Today's charges are the latest example of the extent to which affiliates of companies based in the People's Republic of China are willing to steal American innovation,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said, according to NBC News. said. He added: “The theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from American companies could result in job losses and devastating economic and national security impacts.”

AsAmNews is published by Asian American Media Inc., a nonprofit organization. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTokand, and YouTube. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our efforts to produce diverse content about the AAPI community. We are supported in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library, and funded by the California Department of Human Services and the California Asian and Pacific Islander Association as part of the Stop the Hate Program. We work with the American Affairs Committee. To report a hate incident or crime and receive support, visit CA vs Hate.

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asamnews.com/2024/03/10/ex-google-engineer-charged-with-stealing-ai-secrets-for-chinese-companies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos