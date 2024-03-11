Jeff Bezos' Perplexity AI investment nearly doubles in value in a few months as Google challenger approaches $1 billion unicorn status





Taking on Google seems like a do-or-die proposition, considering the long list of companies that have tried and failed. But Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently bet on perplexity AI. The startup is trying to take on the search giants despite difficult odds.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas recently told Fortune that startups need to be bold. Are you building a company with limitless potential? It's risky, but if done right, the rewards are limitless.

Founded in August 2022, Perplexity offers an AI-based search engine that is part chatbot and part search engine, with real-time information and footnotes showing sources of answers, as stated on its website. It aims to challenge Google by offering .

In January, Srinivas shared in a blog post that Perplexity has grown to 10 million monthly active users and will serve more than 500 million queries by 2023. He also revealed that the company has raised $73.6 million from venture capitalists, companies including Nvidia, and various other companies. Through angel investors and Jeff Bezos' Bezos Expeditions Fund.

This funding round valued Perplexity at approximately $520 million. Now, just a few months later, the venture has closed on a new financing deal at a valuation of about $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported this week, citing anonymous people familiar with the matter. It is said that it has been concluded.

If accurate, that means Bezos' investment has nearly doubled in a matter of months. Just as nearly 30 years ago, the startling statistic that the web was growing at 2,300% a year inspired him to start his Amazon, Perplexity's monthly active user numbers quickly became his I'm sure they were impressed with their ability to reach 10 million people.

He wasn't the only investor to take note of the startup's rapid growth. Jonathan Cohen, vice president of applied research at Nvidia, said in a January funding announcement that Perplexity is one of his few consumer-facing AI products to reach this major milestone of 10 million MAUs. I said that there is. Artificial intelligence will change the way we access information, he added.

CEO Srinivas certainly believes so, and after many Google searches, he thinks he's had enough.

“Google will be seen as legacy and old, and Perplexity will be seen as next-gen and future,” he told Reuters in January.

Of course, Google isn't silent either. In fact, we're testing AI-powered search with millions of users.

However, Srinivas recently told Fortune that Google “makes its core revenue by getting people to click on links and view links, so we're really moving quickly to create this product experience.” “There's no incentive to make it happen.”

Perplexity makes money by offering a Pro version for $20 a month that lets users choose from a variety of large language models, including OpenAIs GPT-4, Anthropics Claude 2.1, and venture-owned LLM Perplexity.

Our value proposition is that the free product is already so good that you can still use it without paying, but the paid product is going to be insane, Srinivas told Fortune. Told.

He also expects more people to use AI chatbots instead of Google when searching for things online.

The days of SEO spam, sponsored links, and sifting through multiple web pages will be replaced by far more efficient ways to consume and share information, he said in a January announcement. And, as he told the Wall Street Journal around the same time, if you can answer someone's question directly, no one needs his 10 blue links.

Of course, even if Perplexity reaches a $1 billion valuation, it will have vast resources and AI talent at its disposal to truly compete against Google, whose parent company Alphabet is valued at $1.7 trillion. has a long road ahead of it.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

