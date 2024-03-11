Portal Exclusive: Powering Tomorrow by Promoting Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Higher Education Institutions





Coming up with ideas requires innovative thinking, executing those ideas requires a strategic approach, and execution prioritizes visionary leadership and guidance. Similarly, the right knowledge, valuable support, adequate financing, and the ability to take risks are paramount to the success of a startup or entrepreneurial venture. India's startup journey has witnessed an unprecedented surge, making India a global startup hub. . Various key factors such as government support, access to finance, evolving technology environment, and a young, tech-savvy population have propelled India's growth to new heights.

Aspirations to innovate In recent years, India has transformed into a hub for start-ups across various sectors, driven by a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, vast pool of skilled professionals and a growing appetite for innovation. I did. The number of certified startups has increased rapidly from over 300 startups in 2016 to over 1.19 million startups and over 100 unicorns in 2024. Fostering a culture of innovation within academic institutions is essential to building a startup ecosystem that continues its journey to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and the development of strong companies. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 encourages the development of entrepreneurship among students. It aims to create a conducive ecosystem to foster and stimulate research and innovation in higher education institutions (HEIs).

AICTE Initiatives In line with NEP 2020, AICTE has undertaken various initiatives to promote innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurship among students and faculty across Indian technical institutes. To bridge the gap between schools and higher education institutions, NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission partnered with AICTE in 2021 to hire Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) to help schools across the country through AICTE Institution Innovation Council (IIC). Empower and mentor student innovators. . The school's ATL is equipped with facilities to provide ingenuity opportunities for students to come up with and work on innovative projects and improve their innovation capabilities. On the other hand, the IIC, a higher education institution, takes advantage of the university's innovation capabilities and facilities to engage students and faculty in innovation and entrepreneurship activities, providing them with opportunities to ideate, innovate, and become entrepreneurs. Both the ATL and IIC models have proven to be efficient and effective institutional mechanisms for unlocking the creative potential of young people and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.

The establishment of AICTE's Innovation Center is another major initiative taken to bring together research institutes and industrial start-ups. Recently, the AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy and Innovation Center was virtually inaugurated in Jaipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 11 such innovation centers will be established in different regions to foster technology transfer, intellectual property commercialization, innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education institutions across the country.

In addition to this, the Smart India Hackathon, one of the largest hackathons in the world, has been organized by AICTE and Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) since 2017 to encourage students to solve real-world problems. I am. This hackathon provides a platform for students to showcase their problem-solving skills and innovative solutions. AICTE also launched the Student Startup Policy in 2016 to guide and encourage student-led innovations and startups. With over 10,000 educational institutions approved by AICTE in the country. AICTE's Startup Policy incorporates various initiatives focused on developing the whole student body to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem by fostering strong inter-institutional partnerships among technical institutes. Additionally, AICTE's Margdarshan Scheme provides guidance and guidance to technical institutes to improve overall quality and foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The scheme will help educational institutions implement best practices, develop innovative teaching methodologies and promote research and development activities. AICTE runs a Faculty Development Program (FDP) focused on innovation, start-ups and entrepreneurship, equipping faculty with the knowledge, skills and resources needed to mentor and support student entrepreneurs. These programs cover various aspects of entrepreneurship development, including ideation, business model canvas, financing, and marketing.

The networking opportunity “Department of Education – AICTE Investor Network” is a carefully designed platform aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector. This network aims to provide critical financial support, mentorship, and strategic guidance to early-stage student- or faculty-led startups. The initiative is a collaborative approach to fostering creativity, nurturing talent and helping aspiring entrepreneurs realize their dreams.

Through this network, we will strengthen a comprehensive support ecosystem for dynamic innovators, from idea generation to success as commercially viable startups, and support the goals of Viksit Bharat @2047. We aim to pave the way for you to achieve your goals. The initiative attempts to bridge the gap between investors and innovators by facilitating funding for innovative and promising start-ups in the education sector, helping entrepreneurs accelerate growth and think big. Empower you to expand your business. These measures will enable students and faculty to contribute to the country's socio-economic growth through innovative ideas and adventures.

