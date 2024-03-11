Google celebrates flat white coffee with animated doodle





The secret to flat white's popularity lies in its perfect balance. (Screen capture: Google.com)

Coffee lovers rejoice! Google's Doodle praises the flat white, a creamy and delicious coffee drink. Check out its history, unique features, and learn how to brew your own perfect cup at home.

Google Doodle for Today, March 11, 2024: It wasn't just a dream that you saw a Google Doodle of steaming coffee today. The search giant appears to be praising the Flat White for being a fun drink. But what exactly is a flat white and why does it deserve special recognition? Let's take a deep dive into the world of this creamy coffee.

Flat whites occupy the sweet spot between a strong espresso and a milky latte. (Image: Shutterstock) Symphony of Espresso and Milk: Flat White Explained

Flat white is a coffee drink that originated in Australia and New Zealand. It occupies the sweet spot between a strong espresso and a milky latte. Features include:

Espresso Base Flat White uses single or double shots of espresso to form the center of the drink and provide a robust coffee flavor. Unlike a steamed milk latte, a flat white uses a small amount of milk. It's usually 1 part espresso to 2 parts milk. This creates a silky smooth texture without interfering with the taste of the coffee. Microfoam, not macrofoam The key to a perfect flat white is the texture of the milk. Unlike a latte, which has a thick layer of foam, a flat white requires tiny bubbles of microfoam throughout the milk, creating a velvety consistency.The charm of Flat White: Why coffee is so popular

Flat Whites' popularity stems from their perfect balance. It provides a bolder coffee punch than a latte while remaining smoother and less intense than a straight espresso. Here's what coffee lovers love:

A rich and bold flavored espresso base ensures a satisfying coffee taste. Silky and smooth textured microfoam creates a luxurious mouthfeel. PERFECT SIZE Compared to large lattes, flat whites offer a more focused coffee experience in manageable portions. Versatility Enjoy as is or with sweeteners or sweeteners.Brewing your own flat white: a recipe for success.

If you're interested in flat whites, why not try making your own? Here's a basic recipe that you can easily adapt to suit your tastes.

Ingredients 1 shot (for a single) or 2 shots (for a double) of espresso (approximately 30-60 ml) 120-150 ml whole milk (you can use skim or low-fat milk, but whole milk produces the best texture) ) Optional: Sugar, Flavored Syrup, Cocoa Powder for Flour Equipment Espresso Machine (or strong coffee brewed using a moka pot) Milk Frother (or you can use a French press for DIY frothing methods) Milk Pitcher Temperature Meter (Optional) Mug Instructions Extract the espresso shot (if using espresso) Froth the milk While the espresso is brewing, heat and froth the milk. Temperatures should be between 140F (60C) and 150F (65C). When using a steamer wand, it introduces air while creating a swirling effect in the milk, creating fine bubbles. If you use a French press, heat the milk and create foam by rapidly pressing the plunger up and down. Tap and Swirl Tap the milk pitcher on the counter to remove any large foam and gently swirl the milk to create a smooth consistency. Pour the espresso Pour the espresso into the mug. Hold the Microfoam Magic Milk Pitcher directly above the espresso and slowly pour it in. First, pour in the milk in a thin stream to create a white base. Once the mug is filled, tilt the pitcher to create a white ring in the center (optional: latte art lovers, this is your canvas!). Gently pour in the remaining milk to create a thin layer of microfoam on top. Sweeten to taste (optional) Sprinkle with sugar, flavored syrup, or cocoa powder, if desired. Tips for the Perfect Flat White For optimal froth, use fresh, cold milk. Be careful not to let the milk get too hot or it will burn, or too cold and it won't foam properly. It's important to practice your pouring technique and create layers to keep the flavors balanced. Try different milks. Whole milk produces the creamiest texture, while skim or reduced milk is a lower quality milk. -fat can be used as a lighter option.

That's all there is to it! With this recipe and a little practice, you can brew a cafe-worthy flat white at home. Whether you're celebrating Google's His Doodle or just want to eat something delicious,

Nibandh VinodNibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and driving SEO content for News18.com.Tech-savvy number two…Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/lifestyle/google-celebrates-flat-white-coffee-with-an-animated-doodle-8810567.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos